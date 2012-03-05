S&P Assigns 'BBB-' To Wynn Resorts' $900m Notes (RR: 2)

March 5 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Las Vegas-based casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s proposed $900 million first mortgage notes due 2022. In addition, we assigned the notes our recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The notes will be co-issued by subsidiaries Wynn Las Vegas LLC (WLV) and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes offering to repay all outstanding loans under WLV's existing term loan facilities, with remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. In addition, in conjunction with the offering, WLV will terminate all commitments under its existing revolver due 2013 and reduce commitments under its existing revolver due 2015 to $100 million. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wynn Las Vegas LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Wynn reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant", according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's leading presence in two of the largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and well-known brand, and an experienced management team. These business strengths are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary nature, the high levels of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's relatively aggressive expansion strategy, which includes substantial expected debt-financed development spending in Cotai over the next several years. Our assessment of Wynn's financial risk profile as significant takes into account the company's large debt burden and track record of returning substantial capital to shareholders. Still, notwithstanding these factors, we expect Wynn's strong liquidity position to allow the company to pursue and finance developments in a manner that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. Pro forma for the recent issuance of a $1.9 billion promissory note, as of Dec. 31, 2011, Wynn's operating lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 3.3x and EBITDA coverage of interest was nearly 6x. Leverage will increase modestly following the proposed new notes issuance. We recently revised our rating outlook on Wynn to stable from positive reflecting our view that the $1.9 billion promissory note issued to fund the redemption of a previous board member's common shares reduces the likelihood that Wynn will have the flexibility to maintain a financial risk profile supportive of a higher rating over the intermediate term, incorporating our performance expectations and assumptions regarding future development spending and shareholder distributions. In addition, the revision to stable from positive reflected the likelihood of further litigation and potential governance disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the valuation of the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a potentially higher payout. The affirmation of our 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflected our expectation that Wynn will maintain credit measures comfortably in line with the rating, including leverage generally at or below 4x, and maintain some flexibility to pursue development opportunities beyond Cotai over the longer term. Additionally, and importantly, our affirmation also assumes that this issue will not impact Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its concession in Macau. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Wynn Resorts Ltd. Wynn Las Vegas LLC Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Wynn Las Vegas LLC Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. Senior secured $900 mil. notes due 2022 BBB-

Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176;

ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;

melissa_long@standardandpoors.com S&P ASSIGNS 'BBB-' TO WYNN RESORTS' $900M NOTES (RR: 2) RPT - S&P ASSIGNS 'BBB-' TO WYNN RESORTS' $900M NOTES (RR: 2)