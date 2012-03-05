版本:
Corporacion Interamericana De Entretenimiento Upgraded To 'B-'

March 5 Overview	
     -- Mexican entertainment promoter and advertiser CIE used proceeds from 	
the sale of an additional 35.8% stake of CIE Las Americas to reduce its debt 	
and doesn't face significant debt maturities until September 2013.  	
     -- We are upgrading the company to 'B-' from 'CCC' and removing the 	
ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on 	
the $200 million unsecured notes remains unchanged at '4'. 	
     -- The developing outlook reflects the possibility of a further upgrade 	
if the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months 	
to address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could downgrade the company if 	
it's unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. (CIE) to 'B-' 	
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with 	
positive implications, where we placed them on Aug. 18, 2011. The '4' recovery 	
rating on the company's $200 million senior unsecured notes remained 	
unchanged. Outstanding debt on these notes was $13.7 million as of Dec. 31, 	
2011. The outlook is developing.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade is based on CIE's improved capital structure and the anticipated 	
payment of its 2012 debt maturities through the proceeds of the sale of an 	
additional 35.8% of its CIE Las Americas division. The sale provided CIE with 	
additional flexibility, as its next debt amortization payments will be due by 	
the second half of 2013 and in 2014, which represent a total of MXN2.1 	
billion. We believe that if the company is able to refinance these debt 	
amortization payments in the next six months, we would upgrade the company by 	
one to two notches. If CIE is unable to refinance its debt maturity profile by 	
year-end, we believe the company's cash sources wouldn't be sufficient to 	
cover the debt payments in 2013 and 2014 and, therefore, we could downgrade it.	
	
The rating on CIE reflects its "highly leveraged" financial profile, according 	
to our criteria, due to the company's weak liquidity, which reflects its large 	
debt amortization payments due in the second half of 2013 and in 2014. The 	
rating also reflects the company's "weak" business profile, which reflects our 	
expectations of CIE Entretenimiento division's limited growth during the next 	
couple of years, given that the company operates in an already mature market. 	
CIE's status as the main producer of live events in Mexico, through CIE 	
Entretenimiento, and its good EBITDA margins compared with its international 	
peers are offsetting factors.	
	
On Feb. 8, 2012, CIE completed the sale of a majority stake in CIE Las 	
Americas to its partner, Codere, resulting in a 15.2% minority stake in that 	
division. Codere assumed CIE Las Americas' debt of MXN1.2 billion, and CIE 	
used MXN2.63 billion in sale proceeds to anticipate the 2012 and first half of 	
2013 debt amortization payments. As a result, the company reduced its debt to 	
about MXN2.3 billion from MXN6.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to debt to be 2.4x and 	
29.5%, respectively, in 2012, compared with 3.3x and 21.3% as of Dec. 31, 	
2011.  	
	
We expect CIE Entretenimiento to be the revenue driver. Therefore, on a pro 	
forma basis, we expect the company to post a modest growth of 3.1% in 2012 and 	
3.3% in 2013. We believe that in order to expand at a higher pace, CIE will 	
have to implement an aggressive expansion plan; in our opinion, this will take 	
time, as the company needs to further improve its capital structure.	
	
CIE is also one of the largest advertising companies in Mexico through its CIE 	
Comercial division. We expect this unit to generate 46% of total EBITDA and 	
CIE Entretenimiento 51% in 2012. CIE Las Americas was the most profitable 	
division in terms of adjusted EBITDA margin; therefore, we expect it to 	
decrease to 17.6% in 2012, compared with 21.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, 	
our estimated margins will continue to compare favorably with CIE's 	
international peers. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess the company's liquidity as "weak." Although CIE repaid its 2012 	
obligations, it still faces significant debt maturities in the second half of 	
2013 and in 2014. Under our base case scenario for 2013 and 2014, the holding 	
company, which is responsible for the debt payments, would receive about 	
MXN300 million each year through dividend payments, management fees and 	
interests from its subsidiaries, while debt amortizations will total MXN925 	
million in 2013 and about MXN1.2 billion in 2014. Therefore, if CIE is not 	
able to refinance its debt, it will depend on an additional sale of assets, a 	
potential capitalization, or an extraordinary dividend payment to meet its 	
debt service obligations.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with its financial 	
covenants, which require CIE to maintain an unadjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio 	
below 4.0x and an unadjusted interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x. 	
Following the equity sale, we expect the company to maintain adequate headroom 	
with a 31% EBITDA cushion in 2012 and 48% in 2013. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the full recovery analysis on CIE, see Standard & Poor's recovery report 	
to be published immediately following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is developing. We would consider a one- to two-notch upgrade if 	
the company improves its debt maturity profile within the next six months to 	
address its 2013 and 2014 maturities. We could lower the ratings if the 	
company is unable to refinance its debt maturities before the end of 2012.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Developing/--   CCC/Watch Pos/--	
	
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 CCC /Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Sandra Tinoco, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4473;	
                        sandra_tinoco@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Marcela Duenas, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4437;	
                   marcela_duenas@standardandpoors.com	
	
