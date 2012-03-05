TEXT-S&P affirms Tube City ratings

Overview
-- U.S. steel mill services provider Tube City IMS Corp. (Tube City) is
proposing a $300 million senior secured term loan, which we expect will be
utilized to refinance existing debt and extend its debt maturity profile.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company and
have assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the
proposed $300 million senior secured term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will
sustain its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider
commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic
recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and '5'
recovery rating to U.S.-based steel mill services provider Tube City IMS
Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The '5'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Tube City.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to refinance existing debt.
The ratings on the company's existing term loan and senior subordinated notes
will be withdrawn once the proposed transaction is completed.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects Tube City's operating performance, which continues to
improve in line with our expectations. We assume this improvement can be
sustained in 2012 due to better steel industry operating fundamentals, higher
capacity utilization rates, and the procurement of new international mill
services contracts.
The rating on Tube City reflects our assessment of the company's financial
risk as "significant" (as our criteria define the term). Our rating
incorporates our expectation that the current operating environment in the
steel industry is likely to continue to gradually improve in the next two
years, with capacity utilization rates above 75% and incremental growth in
production volumes.
Although most U.S. steel end markets continue to recover from a low base in
2009, we don't expect the industry to return to its 2008 peak until 2015 at
the earliest, given our expectation of a modest real U.S. GDP growth rate of
2% in 2012. We expect single-digit growth in Tube City's revenue after raw
material costs in 2012 and 2013, and for the company's EBITDA to grow
incrementally, in tandem with revenue growth, and to generate sufficient funds
for the majority of its capital expenditures. We don't expect Tube City's debt
leverage to increase in the next few years, because we believe the company
will refrain from aggressively pursuing a large debt-financed acquisition or
paying dividends. Under this scenario, we estimate EBTIDA to be more than $140
million in 2012 and slightly higher in 2013, leading to adjusted
debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
above 30% in 2012 and debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2x and FFO to total debt above
35% in 2013, levels we consider good for significant financial risk. Our
financial risk assessment incorporates the potential for more aggressive
financial policies in the future given private equity firm Onex Corp.'s
majority control of the Board of Directors.
Our rating also incorporates our assessment of Tube City's business risk as
"weak" according to our criteria, given its dependence on steel mill
production volumes, some customer concentration risk, and operations in a
competitive and capital-intensive industry. The ratings also reflect the
company's long-term contracts with customers, a favorable niche business
position, and good margins compared with services centers and steel processors.
Tube City provides the steel industry with on-site specialty services such as
material-handling systems, metal recovery, scrap management, sourcing and
optimization, slag processing and marketing, surface conditioning, and
logistics management. As a result, the company's revenues are highly
correlated to steel production. Still, more than 90% of Tube City's business
is under long-term contracts with an average tenure of four years. Tube City
benefits from cross-selling opportunities at customers' own sites because of
its ability to provide essential services to their consumers at lower costs.
However, revenues from its top customers are somewhat concentrated, with about
80% generated from its top 10 customers and about 25% from its largest
customer. As a result, Tube City is vulnerable to steel mill production
cutbacks and customer bankruptcies. Because of Tube City's low-cost services,
high level of contractual business, and limited number of competitors, we
expect the company to continue to realize relatively stable profitability over
the next couple of years.
Liquidity
In our view, Tube City's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the profile include:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity (internally generated cash flow
and revolving credit facility availability) over the next two years will
exceed uses by 1.2x or more;
-- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA; and
-- We expect covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Tube City to have about $45 million
of balance-sheet cash. We also expect the company to draw down about $30
million on its $350 million asset based loan facility due December 2016. With
the expectation of relatively steady cash flow generation and modest cash
balances, we anticipate the company will have at least a 15% cushion under the
financial covenant governing its credit facilities. This includes fixed-charge
coverage ratio, which may not fall below 1x during any period where excess
availability under this facility is less than $35 million.
Given our expectation of a slow and steady improvement in the steel industry,
we estimate FFO to approach $100 million in 2012 and 2013. We expect working
capital to generate about $15 million in cash this year and to be neutral
going forward given the assumption of modest revenue growth. We believe
capital expenditures will be about $110 million in 2012 and $85 million in
2013 as we include the three new mill services contracts announced in the
fourth quarter. As a result, we expect free operating cash flow to be about
$10 million in 2012 and $20 million in 2013. We also do not expect the company
to pay dividends or pursue a more-aggressive posture toward large
debt-financed acquisition during the next few years.
Recovery analysis
We assigned a 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level
rating and '5' recovery rating to Tube City's proposed $300 million senior
secured term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tube City, to be
published later on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will sustain
its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider
commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic
recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry. The rating and outlook
incorporate our expectation that steel capacity utilization will stay above
75% in 2012. As a result, we expect the company to maintain positive revenue
and cash flow growth, and maintain adequate revolver availability. We expect
2012 EBITDA to be higher than $140 million, resulting in adjusted debt to
EBITDA of about 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt above 30%.
We might take a negative rating action if steel industry conditions
deteriorate significantly due to weaker-than-anticipated economy recovery,
leading to a sharp decline in steel production volumes. This would likely
result in Tube City's financial profile deteriorating from current and
expected levels, with adjusted debt to EBITDA weakening above 4x and FFO to
debt below 20%. If steel utilization rates are significantly lower than our
expectation of 75%.
A positive rating action seems less likely in the coming quarters, given Tube
City's weak business profile arising from a lack of scope and scale. However,
we could consider an upgrade if Tube City strengthens its business risk
through boosting its size and geographic diversity and reducing its cash flow
sensitivity to steel production volumes.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Tube City IMS Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
New Rating
Tube City IMS Corp.
Senior Secured
US$300 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 5
