TEXT-S&P rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III

OVERVIEW	
     -- AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III LLC's issuance is a stranded 	
cost ABS securitization backed by transition bond collateral.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A bonds.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's ability 	
to withstand cash flow stress scenarios, full and timely principal payments, 	
and the issuer's statutory right to impose a special, irrevocable, 	
nonbypassable transition charge on retail electric customers within AEP Texas 	
Central Co.'s service territory, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary ratings to AEP Texas Central Transition Funding 	
III LLC's $800.0 million senior secured transition bonds (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a stranded cost asset-backed securities transaction 	
backed by transition bond collateral.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 5, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of, among other factors, the issuer's 	
statutory right to impose a special, irrevocable, nonbypassable transition 	
charge on retail electric customers within AEP Texas Central Co.'s (TCC's) 	
service territory. The transition charge is collected from all existing and 	
future retail electric customers within TCC's service territory, with certain 	
limited exceptions specified in the financing order and the statute, even if 	
those customers elect to purchase electricity from another supplier or choose 	
to operate certain new on-site generation or if the utility goes out of 	
business and its service area is acquired by another utility or is 	
municipalized.	
	
The preliminary ratings are also based on our view of each class's ability to 	
withstand our cash flow stress scenarios, the transaction's capital 	
subaccount, the length of time between each class's legal and expected final 	
maturity dates, and the transaction's strengths and weaknesses as we describe 	
below.	
	
The preliminary ratings address timely interest and full principal payments by 	
the final legal maturity date, which is 15 months after the expected maturity 	
date of class A-3 and one year after the expected maturity dates of classes 	
A-1 and A-2.	
	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
	
AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III LLC 	
Class       Rating         Amount	

A-1         AAA (sf)        307.3	
A-2         AAA (sf)        179.4	
A-3         AAA (sf)        313.3

