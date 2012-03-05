TEXT-S&P: Marsh & McLennan ratings unaffected by CFO departure

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC; BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected
by the announced departure of the chief financial officer, Vanessa Wittman. Ms.
Wittman has been the CFO of MMC since September 2008 and is leaving the company
for a senior position outside of the insurance industry. Michael Bischoff, the
company's Vice President in Corporate Finance, will assume the role of CFO on an
interim basis until a replacement is found. We don't believe this management
change is a concern given the solid management team in place at the executive
and operating company level under the leadership of MMC's chief executive
officer, Brian Duperreault.