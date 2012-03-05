TEXT-Fitch: AIG sale of AIA stake improves focus on core operations

March 5 - AIG's announced private placement of approximately $6 billion in shares of Asian life insurer AIA Group is another step towards enhancing focus on core operations and earnings as the U.S. Department of the Treasury's interests in AIG continues to decline. Fitch Ratings expects sale proceeds will further reduce Treasury's preferred equity interest in the special-purpose vehicle utilized by AIG to hold its AIA equity position. We affirmed AIG's issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB' on Feb. 3 and revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. The rating action noted that positive ratings momentum will be largely driven by a return to a core operations focus, a reduction in financial leverage, and improvements in interest coverage linked to stronger earnings performance at AIG's insurance subsidiaries. The Outlook revision followed recent moves to bolster the company's liquidity position and shed noncore operations through asset sales. The AIA stake sale, scheduled to price on Tuesday, will continue this process. In addition, we expect the sale to reduce AIG's earnings volatility in future periods. We believe that AIG has reasonable access to public and private capital markets, a key characteristic of investment-grade rated insurance holding companies. Since December 2010, the company has raised $6.9 billion through public debt and equity offerings and entered into a $4.5 billion syndicated bank credit facility. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.