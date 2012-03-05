TEXT-S&P affirms Key Energy 'BB-' rating

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB-' issue rating on Houston-based Key Energy Services Inc.'s senior unsecured notes following the announcement that Key will add on an additional $200 million to its $475 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021, bringing total unsecured notes to $675 million. The recovery rating on the notes remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Key's 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unaffected. The oilfield services company intends to use proceeds to refinance borrowings under its credit facility and for general purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Key had about $774 million in balance sheet debt. The corporate credit rating on Key Energy Services Inc. reflects our expectations for continued improvement in the company's financial performance in 2011 and into 2012, as increasing demand for well services, which has lagged completion work, continues to support strengthening financial and operating performance. Longer-term, Key should also benefit from its growing international operations, which will add market diversity and buffer the more erratic North American market. Nevertheless, the well services industry remains volatile and exposed to the spending levels of the exploration and production industry. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Key. published on Oct. 20, 2011.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. RATINGS LIST Key Energy Services Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Affirmed $675 mil sr unsecd nts due 2021 BB- Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.