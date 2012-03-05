TEXT-Fitch rates Pinnacle Entertainment loan 'BB/RR1'

March 5 - Fitch rates Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's (Pinnacle) proposed $250 million senior secured term loan 'BB/RR1' and $250 million in senior subordinated unsecured notes due 2022 'B-/RR5'. In addition, Pinnacle's senior unsecured notes are downgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'. Other security specific ratings are affirmed (see list at the end of the release). Pinnacle's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is affirmed at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The proceeds from the two transactions will refinance $385 million of the 7.5% subordinated notes coming due in 2015. The remaining balance will be used to term out the amount outstanding on the company's revolver ($56 million as of Dec. 31, 2011), fund project capital expenditures and fund issuance costs. Fitch views these transactions as leverage neutral, since the incremental debt would have otherwise been drawn on the revolver to fund Baton Rouge construction. The term loan is borrowed under Pinnacle's existing credit agreement and is pari passu with the revolver. The term loan will mature in 2019 and will amortize at 1% per year. Maturity could be accelerated to May 2017 if 8.625% senior unsecured notes remain outstanding on May 1, 2017 (mature August 2017). The credit agreement, as amended in August 2011, has tight restricted payment covenants and includes a 50% cash flow sweep provision, which mandates that the term loans are prepaid first. Per the agreement, Pinnacle may issue up to $1.5 billion in senior unsecured debt as long as leverage remains less than 6 times (x). The new subordinated note's indenture is similar to that of the 8.75% subordinated notes issued in May 2010 and provides for limited bondholder protection. Transactions viewed favorably: Fitch views the proposed transactions positively, since they improve Pinnacle's already healthy maturity profile and provide additional flexibility with respect to Pinnacle's considerable project pipeline. The next maturity will be in 2017, when the $450 million outstanding in senior unsecured notes come due. Project pipeline includes $212.5 million that remains to be spent at Baton Rouge (as of Dec. 31, 2011), the $82 million River City expansion planned for a 2013 opening, and the potential installation of slots at River Downs. The development of River Downs is awaiting a resolution of a legal matter and is expected to cost at least $150 million (excluding $50 million license fee) per the minimum investment provision in the Ohio law. Senior unsecured downgrade: The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to 'BB-/RR2' is consistent with Fitch's recovery criteria, which limits notching for senior unsecured debt from the IDR at +2. The addition of $250 million in senior secured debt weakens the recovery prospects for the senior unsecured notes. Fitch still considers the senior unsecured notes to be fully covered in an event of default. The proposed transactions do not affect the recovery ratings on the subordinated notes or the senior secured credit facility. Resolution to the Positive Outlook: The Positive Outlook reflects Pinnacle's strong operating performance, particularly in the Lake Charles and St. Louis markets; the near-term horizon for the L'Auberge Baton Rouge project opening (summer 2012); and its solid liquidity position. With the L'Auberge Baton Rouge opening, Pinnacle should have leading positions in three distinct markets. Baton Rouge, along with the continued ramp up at Pinnacle's two St. Louis properties and market leading position in Lake Charles, offers the credit a level of diversification and competitive position that is more commensurate with the higher end of the 'B' category. The Positive Outlook suggests that there is a good likelihood of an upgrade to a 'B+' IDR over the next 12-24 months. However, the upgrade would be contingent on Pinnacle's financial profile being able to absorb new competition that is expected to come online around the 2013-2014 timeframe. Fitch's base case, which is consistent with an upgrade scenario, reflects EBITDA approaching $300 million and leverage in the mid-4x range once the Baton Rouge opening anniversaries in the second half of 2013 but before competition opens and begins to ramp up. This scenario does not take into account drawing on the revolver to fund the installation of slots at River Downs, which may temporarily push leverage closer to 5x as the project reaches completion. Around the 2013-2014 timeframe, there is the potential that Creative Casinos may open its $400 million Mojito Pointe project in Lake Charles. Pinnacle's L'Auberge Lake Charles accounts for about a third of Pinnacle's property EBITDA pro forma for the Baton Rouge opening and captures roughly half of the market share in Lake Charles. Also around the same timeframe, Rock Ohio Caesars' Horseshoe Cincinnati will open in second-quarter 2013 (impacts Belterra), and there could be another casino in Bossier City by 2013 (impacts Bossier City Boomtown). Fitch expects Pinnacle's leverage to remain below or close to 5.0x as these projects ramp up, with enough cushion for a 20%-30% EBITDA decline in Lake Charles; 15%-20% declines at Bossier City Boomtown and Belterra; and a slow ramp up of L'Auberge Baton Rouge. On a latest 12 months (LTM) basis as of Dec. 31, 2011, reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA was roughly $252 million compared to $1.3 billion in pro forma debt for a debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of 5.2x. With interest expense running in the $100 million-$105 million range, pro forma EBITDA/interest coverage is around 2.4x-2.5x on an LTM basis. Fitch's base case forecasts this ratio to remain comfortably above 2x as the new competition ramps up. Drivers that may place negative pressure on Pinnacle's ratings and cause Fitch to revise the Outlook back to Stable include: --Pinnacle undertaking a significant development outside of River City phase II or outfitting River Downs for video lottery terminals (VLTs); --Texas legalizing gaming in its 2013 legislative session, which would place pressure on Pinnacle's Lake Charles and Bossier City markets; --General operating underperformance relative to Fitch's base case pressuring discretionary FCF to well below $100 million before competing facilities open; --Deterioration in the macro-economic environment. Fitch's base case currently incorporates the continuation of a slow-growth recovery in the U.S. Fitch considers it unlikely that Pinnacle's IDR will move beyond 'B+' in the foreseeable future taking into account the company's relatively small size, high exposure to limited number of markets, and the tendency to be an active developer. The ratings also take into account a longer-term leverage target in the 4x-5x range, with the potential for temporary spikes slightly above this range due to conservatively funded development projects. The higher-end of the 'B' category would give Pinnacle credit for the prudent bottom-up building of its capital structure; leading, high quality assets in three distinct markets; increased focus on operating efficiencies, and solid liquidity. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: --$250 million senior secured term loan 'BB/RR1'; --$250 million subordinated notes due 2022 'B-/RR5'. Fitch downgrades the following: --$450 million in 8.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017 to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'. In addition, Fitch affirms the following: --IDR at 'B'; --$410 million senior secured revolver at 'BB/RR1'; --$350 million in 8.75% subordinated notes due 2020 at 'B-/RR5'; --$385 million in 7.5% subordinated notes due 2015 at 'B-/RR5'. 