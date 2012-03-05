版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 6日 星期二 04:17 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Pinnacle Entertainment to 'BB-'

Overview	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on U.S. gaming operator 	
Pinnacle to 'BB-' from 'B+'.	
     -- The upgrade reflects continued strong performance, which has 	
positioned Pinnacle with sufficient flexibility relative to our leverage 	
threshold at 'BB-' to complete planned development spending.	
     -- Additionally, Pinnacle has announced plans to issue a $250 million 	
term loan due 2019 and a $250 million subordinated notes issue due 2022, and 	
we are assigning preliminary ratings to the proposed debt offerings.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle's 	
credit measures will remain in line with a 'BB-' rating over the next few 	
years, despite planned development spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Las Vegas-based Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed $250 million term loan 	
due 2019 our preliminary issue-level rating of 'BB+' and a preliminary 	
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We assigned the 	
proposed $250 million subordinated notes due 2022 our preliminary issue-level 	
rating of 'B' and a preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds to redeem its 7.5% 	
senior subordinated notes due 2015, repay borrowings under its revolving 	
credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. 	
	
Additionally, we revised our recovery rating on Pinnacle's existing 	
subordinated debt to '6' from '5', reflecting an increase in secured debt 	
under our simulated default scenario from the planned term loan, resulting in 	
lower recovery prospects for the subordinated debt. We affirmed the 'B' 	
issue-level rating on the subordinated debt (two notches lower than the 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating) in accordance with our notching criteria for a 	
recovery rating of '6'.	
	
Furthermore, we revised our recovery rating on the company's existing 8.625% 	
senior unsecured notes due 2017 to '3' from '1'. The '3' recovery rating 	
reflects our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default. While the recovery prospects for the senior 	
notes are in the 90% to 100% range, we have capped our recovery rating at '3' 	
to reflect the possibility of additional debt of the same or higher priority 	
being incurred as the company's credit profile weakens under our simulated 	
default scenario. This action is in accordance with our recovery criteria for 	
companies with corporate credit ratings in the 'BB' category and follows our 	
raising of Pinnacle's corporate credit rating to 'BB-'. Consequently, we 	
lowered the issue-level rating on these senior notes to 'BB-' (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating) from 'BB' in accordance with our notching criteria 	
for a recovery rating of '3'. 	
	
Finally, we raised our issue-level rating on Pinnacle's senior secured 	
revolving credit facility by one notch to 'BB+' from 'BB' as a result of the 	
higher corporate credit rating. The revolver's '1' recovery rating is 	
unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our belief that Pinnacle has sufficient financial 	
flexibility to complete its planned development projects while maintaining 	
credit measures that we view as in line with a higher rating. Specifically, we 	
now believe that Pinnacle's leverage will spike to the mid-5x area over the 	
next year as the company works through its remaining development pipeline, 	
which is a full turn lower than we had previously forecasted. We expect that 	
leverage will improve to 5x or below by the end of 2013 and be sustained 	
around that level over the longer term. We also believe the company's 	
development projects, including Baton Rouge and River Downs, strengthen 	
Pinnacle's portfolio of properties and improve its diversity of cash flows. 	
The upgrade also reflects management's strong execution on the cost side. In 	
2011, Pinnacle's net revenue grew about 8%, while EBITDA grew 18%. 	
Management's focus on its new marketing program, operational efficiencies and 	
its implementation of a shared services model across its Louisiana properties 	
and St. Louis properties resulted in improved revenues and a 200-basis-point 	
improvement in margins year over year. We expect this margin improvement will 	
be sustainable over the next few years. 	
	
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Pinnacle's 	
business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" 	
(according to our rating criteria).	
	
Our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as fair reflects the 	
company's geographically diverse portfolio of properties, notwithstanding 	
locations in competitive markets and a concentration of cash flows in 	
Louisiana, as well as our expectation for continued strong performance at 	
Pinnacle's newer properties.	
	
Our assessment of Pinnacle's financial risk profile as aggressive takes into 	
account the company's growth strategy, which we expect will result in 	
substantial capital spending over the next two years, as well as sufficient 	
liquidity to complete its planned development spending. Additionally, while we 	
expect Pinnacle's leverage to spike to the mid-5x area over the next year, we 	
believe the company will be able to bring leverage back down to around 5x by 	
the end of 2013. 	
	
For full-year 2012, we have factored in an expectation that Pinnacle's EBITDA 	
will grow in the high-single-digit percentage area, which incorporates the 	
opening of L'Auberge Baton Rouge, anticipated by Labor Day, as well as modest 	
single digit growth across its existing portfolio.	
	
Over the intermediate term, we expect Pinnacle to continue to focus on growth 	
opportunities, allowing it to continue diversifying its cash flow base and 	
reduce its dependence on its Lake Charles property ahead of the potential 	
opening of a competing property there. In addition to its casino in Baton 	
Rouge, we expect Pinnacle to develop its River Downs facility in Ohio 	
following recent legislative approval allowing video lottery terminals at 	
racetracks. Pinnacle has not yet indicated how much it plans to spend, but the 	
legislation includes a $50 million license fee and a minimum investment of 	
$150 million. We expect that Pinnacle will likely spend more than the minimum 	
amount required, which we have incorporated into our forecast. Pinnacle also 	
invested $95 million to acquire a 26% equity interest in Asian Coast 	
Development (ACDL), a potential longer term opportunity to diversify cash flow 	
sources into Vietnam. We have not factored in any additional spending 	
associated with this investment over the next several years. 	
	
Under our operating performance and capital spending assumptions, we expect 	
Pinnacle's credit measures to weaken somewhat from current levels. 	
Specifically, we believe leverage could rise to the mid-5x area over the next 	
year. Based upon our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as fair, 	
we believe leverage around 5x is in line with a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, 	
although we are willing to tolerate short-term spikes in leverage to the 	
mid-5x area to fund expansions that we believe strengthen the company's 	
business profile.	
	
Pinnacle currently owns and operates casino facilities in Belterra, Ind.; New 	
Orleans, Bossier City, and Lake Charles, La.; St. Louis; and Reno, Nev. 	
Pinnacle is in the process of developing an additional casino in Baton Rouge, 	
La. and we expect it to develop a racino (racetrack with video lottery 	
terminals) at its River Downs racetrack in Ohio.	
	
Liquidity	
Under our performance expectations, we believe Pinnacle's liquidity profile is 	
"adequate" (according to our criteria), given operating and capital 	
expenditure needs during the next 12 to 18 months. Relevant factors in our 	
assessment of Pinnacle's liquidity profile include the following:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over this period to 	
exceed uses by 1.2x or more and believe sources would exceed uses even if 	
EBITDA declined by 20%.	
     -- We believe Pinnacle has a sound relationship with its bank group and a 	
satisfactory standing in the credit markets. 	
     -- We believe Pinnacle has the liquidity to complete its development 	
spending plans.	
     -- We expect Pinnacle would be able to maintain covenant compliance, even 	
if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
	
Pinnacle's sources of liquidity include excess cash balances, availability 	
under its revolving credit facility, and internally generated cash. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, Pinnacle had $79 million in cash, most of which we believe is needed 	
for daily operating purposes. The company's revolving credit facility, which 	
was increased to $410 million in August 2011, had about $343 million available 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
As part of the amendment and restatement of its credit facility in August 	
2011, Pinnacle revised financial covenant levels to account for the delayed 	
opening of L'Auberge Baton Rouge because of unusually high water levels in the 	
Mississippi River. Financial covenants under the revolver include a maximum 	
consolidated senior secured leverage ratio, a maximum consolidated total 	
leverage ratio, and a minimum interest coverage ratio, all of which are set at 	
manageable levels given our cash flow expectations. 	
	
We have factored in capital spending needs in excess of $300 million in 2012 	
and roughly $200 million in 2013, incorporating our assumptions around 	
maintenance capital spending, and development spending, as noted. While cash 	
from operating activities will be insufficient to cover these capital spending 	
needs, we believe Pinnacle has sufficient availability under its revolver to 	
meet its spending needs. 	
	
Pro forma for this transaction, which includes a cash tender offer for its 	
$385 million senior subordinated notes issue due 2015, Pinnacle has no debt 	
maturities (aside from minimal term loan amortization payments) over the next 	
several years, until 2016, when its revolver matures.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Pinnacle is stable. While we expect leverage to increase 	
to the mid-5x area over the next year as the company works through its 	
development pipeline, we are willing to tolerate a short-term spike in 	
leverage to facilitate productive development spending. Furthermore, we 	
believe Pinnacle's more measured pace of development and 	
stronger-than-expected operating results in recent periods will allow the 	
company to de-lever quickly, and we expect leverage will be around 5x by the 	
end of 2013, which we believe is in line with the 'BB-' rating. 	
	
Given Pinnacle's active development pipeline, our expectation for credit 	
measures over the next few years, and potential changes in the competitive 	
landscape in some of its markets, an upgrade seems unlikely over the 	
intermediate term. 	
	
However, we could lower our rating if operating performance is substantially 	
lower than our current expectations, such that Pinnacle's ability to drive 	
operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA to around 5x by the end of 2013 	
becomes less likely. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company 	
takes a more aggressive stance toward expansion or other investments that we 	
do not believe will generate sufficient returns. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB+(prelim)                  	
  $250 mil term loan due 2019	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)                	
 Subordinated                           B(prelim)         	
  $250 mil notes due 2022             	
   Recovery Rating                      6(prelim)                	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.	
 Subordinated                           B                  B	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  6	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  1	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB+                BB 	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐