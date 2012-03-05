Fitch: Brazil power sector's fundamentals still strong, despit Celpa

March 5 - Overall credit fundamentals for the Brazilian power sector are solid despite the recent default of Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa), and Fitch Ratings expects this scenario to remain unchanged in 2012. Celpa, a subsidiary of Rede Group (Rede), recently experienced credit deterioration and filed a request for bankruptcy protection. This raised investor concerns that similar credit deterioration could happen across the sector to Brazil's other energy distribution companies, controlled by other economic groups. However, Fitch believes the other companies continue to benefit from adequate capital structures, longer debt maturity profiles, and robust liquidity positions. The sector presents strong fundamentals even though reductions in cash flow generation are likely for most companies once the third tariff review cycle is implemented. The ratings for Rede and its subsidiaries are weak and considered a high credit risk on both the national and international scales prior to the bankruptcy announcement. In a press release published Nov. 10, 2011, Fitch once again noted the strong imbalance between the group's operational cash flow generation and debt structure. The Brazilian power sector has shown a strong investment capacity and should continue to benefit from the country's economic growth, estimated by Fitch at 3.2% for 2012 and 4.5% for 2013. Moreover, the sector has financed itself through the bank and capital markets and has also counted on support from development banks to help fund required and discretionary investment needs. The full report 'Brazilian Power Sector: Fundamentals Remain Solid and Are Not Affected by Celpa's Default' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Brazilian Power Sector