TEXT-S&P affirms Momentive Specialty Chemicals 'B-' rating

March 5 - Overview -- U.S.-based Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC) plans to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2014 from 2013. -- Its subsidiary Hexion U.S. Finance Corp. plans to issue $450 million of first-priority senior secured notes due April 15, 2020 to refinance term loans due in 2013. -- We are affirming all our ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on MSC. -- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed revolving credit facility and notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite challenging market conditions, if the refinancing is successful, liquidity should remain adequate during the next year at both MSC and Momentive Performance Materials Inc., which is owned by the same parent holding company. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC). The outlook is stable. We have also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to MSC's proposed $200 million revolving credit facility maturing in December 2014 and to Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.'s proposed $450 million first-priority senior secured notes due April 15, 2020. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by MSC and domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, and they will rank pari passu with those credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Columbus-Ohio based MSC reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile and "weak" business risk profile (as our criteria define those terms). MSC's ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 7x. Total adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, was approximately $4.3 billion. We adjust debt to include debt and preferred stock at MSC's parent companies (Momentive Specialty Chemicals Holdings LLC and Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), capitalized operating leases, tax-adjusted unfunded retirement obligations, and tax-adjusted environmental liabilities. After improving in the first half of 2011, results weakened in the second half of the year because of less favorable economic conditions and customers reducing inventory. Although we expect market conditions in the first half of 2012 to remain challenging, our assumption of moderate global economic growth for the full year should produce stronger second-half than first-half results. Nevertheless, we factor in the potential for volatility and some deterioration in credit metrics. Given the nature of the company's products, potential liabilities could arise on top of those for which the company has provided. Underlining this risk is the recent classification by the U.S. government of formaldehyde as a carcinogen. MSC is a global manufacturer and marketer of thermoset resins, with 2011 revenues of $5.2 billion. Its strengths include its leadership in several product categories and the geographic diversity of its operations. In 2011 it generated 59% of its revenues in international markets, including significant sales in high-growth emerging markets. The company manufactures a range of resins, including epoxy, phenolic, and coating resins (representing about two-thirds of 2011 sales and three-quarters of segment EBITDA). It also produces forest product resins (about one-third of sales and one-quarter of segment EBITDA). Nevertheless, MSC's business profile and operating results remain vulnerable to cyclical downturns in demand for key products and to swings in the prices of key raw materials including urea, phenols, and methanol. Recent weakness notwithstanding, during the past year, results have benefited from relative strength in such key end markets as automotive and oilfield services, and should strengthen further when construction markets eventually recover. Plant closings in 2011 should also benefit future results. Lackluster trailing-12-month EBITDA margins of about 11% are down from about 13% in mid-2011 (a recent peak), but remain significantly higher than the 6% achieved during the last recession in 2009. Standard & Poor's believes that the merger of MSC and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (MPM; B-/Stable/--) benefits credit quality only modestly. In October 2010, controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. placed the two companies under a single holding company. Although each company maintains a separate capital structure, we assess both in a manner that recognizes their shared parentage. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our liquidity criteria. We expect the company's sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by 1.2x or more over the next year. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions and observations: -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $200 million of availability under its senior secured revolving credit facilities, plus $428 million of unrestricted cash. Liquidity improved in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of a reduction in working capital and a capital contribution from the ultimate parent. -- We expect the company will maintain a comfortable EBITDA cushion under its senior secured leverage covenant. The company has a provision for equity cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an opportunity to support its investment in MSC in the unlikely event that the company breaches this covenant. -- We expect key outlays in 2012 to include interest expense of about $260 million, capital spending of about $150 million, and meaningful amounts for restructuring and the achievement of targeted synergies from the shared services agreement with MPM. In addition, about $100 million of debt matures this year, some of which is likely to be renewed. Consequently, free cash flow generation is likely to be thin or somewhat negative. -- The planned refinancing, if successful, will significantly reduce the amount of debt maturing in 2013. -- We do not assume any sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MSC to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of moderate global economic growth in 2012, with economic conditions and company results likely to be stronger in the second half of the year than the first. Our base-case expectation is that MSC's operating results will not deteriorate meaningfully. We believe MPM's operating results could weaken more from 2011 full-year levels than MSC's, primarily because of recent silicone industry capacity additions and competitive pricing. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity at each company would remain adequate even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% in 2012, as long as it recovers thereafter. We expect both companies to refinance upcoming debt maturities in a proactive manner. Our ratings do not factor in sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards. We could lower our ratings during the next year if unexpected developments, including less favorable economic conditions, raw material price spikes, or weakness in key end markets, cause EBITDA and cash flow generation to deteriorate or liquidity to worsen beyond our current expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 