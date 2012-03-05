TEXT-S&P rates CenturyLink notes 'BB'

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Monroe,
La.-based incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) CenturyLink Inc.'s
aggregate $1.25 billion of senior notes due 2022 and 2042. The '3' recovery
rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with
cash and revolver borrowings, to tender for notes at its Embarq subsidiary.
The 'BB' corporate credit on CenturyLink is unchanged and the outlook remains
stable as the transaction is unlikely to have an impact on the company's
credit measures. The ratings on CenturyLink reflect significant competition in
its core consumer wireline phone business from cable telephony and wireless
substitution; Standard & Poor's expectation for continued revenue and EBITDA
declines because of ongoing access-line losses, which were about 6.6% annually
during the fourth quarter of 2011 on a pro forma basis; integration risk; and
an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy with a substantial
dividend payout, which limits debt reduction.
Tempering factors include a favorable market position as the third-largest
ILEC in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free cash flow generation;
growth in high-speed data services, which helps mitigate revenue declines from
access-line losses; and geographic diversity. We consider the financial risk
profile "significant" as defined in our criteria. Pro forma adjusted debt to
EBITDA is about 3.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect leverage to remain in
the low- to mid-3x area over the year as debt repayment is offset by a
continuing decline in EBITDA.
RATINGS LIST
CenturyLink Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
New Ratings
CenturyLink Inc.
Senior unsecured noted due 2022 BB
Recovery Rating 3
Senior unsecured noted due 2042 BB
Recovery Rating 3
