TEXT-Fitch affirms Kincaid Generation bonds at 'BBB-'

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on Kincaid Generation LLC's (Kincaid) $265 million ($158.6 million outstanding) senior secured bonds due 2020. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Competitive Merchant Position: Kincaid will be fully exposed to capacity, energy, and coal market prices beginning in March 2013. However, Dominion Resources, the project sponsor, has entered into a multi-year hedging program to mitigate merchant price risk. Fitch believes the project's stable operating profile, competitive cost structure, and relatively low leverage make it competitive in the merchant market. --Stable Operating Profile: The project has historically exhibited strong availability factors and consistently lower than forecasted operating costs. Kincaid's strong operating profile, in conjunction with the announced plant closures, is expected to enhance dispatch prospects during the merchant period. --Uncertain Environmental Regulations: The magnitude and timing of new emissions regulations are uncertain, particularly given the Circuit Court of Appeals issued stay of the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR). Fitch views the installation of incremental emission control equipment positively. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Increased Environmental Costs: More stringent or incremental environmental regulation could lead to additional capital costs for emission control equipment and increased emission allowance costs. --Merchant Margin Compression: Sustained weakness in the capacity and energy markets and increased fuel costs may reduce operating margins and debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) below levels consistent with the current rating. --Lower Dispatch Profile: A dispatch profile below projections due to operational challenges or weak project economics could materially decrease cash flows and result in a negative rating action. SECURITY: The senior secured bonds are secured with a first priority lien on substantially all of Kincaid's tangible and intangible assets, rights and interests in the financing and project documents, insurance policies and proceeds thereof, assignable permits and governmental approvals and any after-acquired property. CREDIT SUMMARY: The Fitch rating case forecasts average DSCRs of approximately 3.5 times (x) during the merchant period, consistent with Fitch criteria for an investment-grade rating. This considers a low gas price market environment, stressed dispatch profile and operating costs, and limited incremental environmental capital expenditures. Fitch expects the project's environmental control equipment to mitigate Kincaid's exposure to CSAPR and limit future environmental compliance costs. Fitch notes that Kincaid is currently compliant with existing NOx and SO2 emissions regulations, and is installing a dry sorbent injection (DSI) system to comply with more stringent future SO2 limitations. DSI capital costs will reduce operating cash flow, resulting in base case DSCRs of 0.87x in 2012. The project has over $145 million in cash and equivalents, which Fitch believes is adequate to cover current capital costs and meet near-term debt service requirements. Kincaid intends to sell 100% of its energy generation into the PJM merchant power market. Dominion Resources (Fitch rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) has begun hedging capacity, energy, and fuel prices to reduce cash flow volatility. Fitch forecasts a gradual improvement in average market capacity and energy prices throughout the merchant period, but expects prices to remain susceptible to considerable volatility. The project's relatively low leverage of $143 per kilowatt hour is expected to provide financial flexibility, while its stable operating profile, competitive cost structure, and the announced plant closures improve dispatch prospects during the merchant period. Kincaid Generation LLC consists of a 1,108 megawatt, coal-fired electric generation facility located in Kincaid, Illinois, 17-miles southeast of Springfield, Illinois. The plant was acquired by Dominion Energy Inc. in February 1998 from ComEd. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' Aug. 16, 2011 --'Rating Criteria for Thermal Projects' June 20, 2011