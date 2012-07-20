版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 21日 星期六 05:56 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Morgan Stanley CDS

July 20 Moody's upgrades its rating of Morgan Stanley CDS Ref #ZZRSS, a CSO

