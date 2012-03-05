版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 6日 星期二 06:02 BJT

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on BNY Mellon

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on BNY Mellon
. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations
and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: BNY Mellon	
	
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria	
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

