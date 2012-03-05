版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 6日 星期二 06:04 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Banco ABC Brasil

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's ratings on Banco ABC Brasil S.A, which we base on 	
our new criteria for banks, reflect its "moderate" business position, 	
"adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "below average" 	
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.	
     -- We have assigned our global scale 'BBB-/A-3' rating to ABC Brasil.  We 	
have also assigned our national scale 'brAA+/brA-1' to the bank. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's 	
creditworthiness will remain stable in 2012, while it pursues growth by 	
maintaining its above average asset quality and its conservative risk 	
management strategy.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-/A-3' 	
global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' national scale ratings to Brazil-based Banco 	
ABC Brasil S.A. (ABC Brasil) The outlook is stable. The bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb-'. 	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on ABC Brasil on the company's strong 	
asset quality and conservative risk management, "strong" risk position, 	
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capital and earnings (as defined by our 	
criteria). Its "moderate" business position, which reflects its small size, 	
its concentration in the small corporate and small and midsize enterprises 	
(SME) segments, and its "below average" funding profile, offset the positive 	
factors.	
	
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk 	
assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal 	
and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' 	
flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions 	
arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these 	
potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has 	
contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good 	
track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the 	
Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk 	
appetite as a positive factor in our assessment.	
	
We consider ABC Brasil a "strategically important" subsidiary of its parent, 	
Arab Banking Corp. B.S.C. (ABC). ABC Brasil's contribution to the group's 	
revenues, assets, and capital has grown significantly, reaching 46% of the 	
parent's revenues and 20% of equity as of December 2011. Although it is not 	
one of the group's core businesses, the Brazilian subsidiary is a profitable 	
and independent albeit monitored investment, and ABC is not likely to sell it. 	
The parent monitors ABC Brasil through its participation on its executive 	
board. The parent has shown its support of the subsidiary by setting up 	
facility lines that could be used, but were not necessary, during stressful 	
periods in the market. Following our group methodology criteria, we view ABC 	
Brasil as a "strategically important" subsidiary, which reflects our 	
expectation that it would receive parent support in most foreseeable stressful 	
circumstances ABC Brasil's SACP is already at the same level as the parent's 	
ICR and group credit profile, which, in turn, does not reflect any notches of 	
support on the subsidiary's ICR.	
	
We view ABC Brasil's business position as "moderate". The bank is concentrated 	
in the small corporate and SME lending segments, with a small market share in 	
the Brazilian financial system, which hurts our assessment of its business 	
position. With nearly Brazilian Real (R$) 11 billion in assets and R$7 billion 	
in loans (about R$16 billion and R$12, respectively, when we consider issued 	
guarantees as part of the loan portfolio) as of December 2011, ABC Brasil is 	
the 26th largest financial institution in the country (per Central Bank's 	
September 2011 data), accounting for less than 1% of the Brazilian financial 	
system's total assets. It is a publicly traded bank that has a consolidated 	
strategy of offering a variety of products to small corporate companies, while 	
also expanding its exposure to traditional SMEs. It offers products such as 	
import/export financing, structured finance (FDICs, debentures, and commercial 	
papers), syndicated loans, BNDES transfers, treasury products, and hedging 	
derivatives. This, in combination with the management's conservative practices 	
and capacity, allow the bank to focus on cultivating more long-term 	
relationships and cross-selling opportunities. On the other hand, its 	
comparatively few business lines, geographic concentration in the south and 	
southeastern regions of Brazil, and its small market-share and concentrated 	
revenues sources, negatively affect our business position assessment.	
	
Our assessment of ABC Brasil's "adequate" capital and earnings reflects our 	
view of ABC Brasil's sufficient capital levels and historically stable 	
profitability. Our forecast risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) ratio for 	
the bank was about 8.9% in 2012, and given our expectations for growth, we 	
believe that the ratio will drop to about 8.5% in 2013. Its regulatory ratio 	
reached 15.6% as of December 2011, while the minimum set for this ratio by the 	
central bank is 11%-- which is further evidence of the bank's comfortable 	
capitalization for future growth and absorption of unexpected losses. In 	
addition, we view ABC Brasil's profitability as "adequate", resilient to the 	
sluggish credit growth registered in 2009 and 2011, and sufficient to sustain 	
the bank's expected growth in 2012 and 2013. Return on assets was 2.4% and 	
return on equity reached 17.7% as of December 2011 when measured by our core 	
earnings methodology. We view this level of profitability as good, especially 	
when we take into consideration the bank's above average asset quality. We 	
believe that the bank is likely to maintain this level while increasing its 	
cross-selling products to its small corporate clients and expanding its 	
traditional SMEs credit portfolio.	
	
We view ABC Brasil's risk position as "strong". ABC Brasil's gross loan 	
portfolio (about R$ 7 billion) performance has been above average and 	
constitutes one the bank's greatest positives. We believe that the 	
management's conservatism and capabilities, allied with a client base that 	
tends to be more creditworthy given its size, have made the bank post 	
historically good asset quality indicators. Nonperforming loans were at 0.22% 	
as of December 2011, while loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans was at 	
834% and net charge-offs to average customer loans was 0.5%-- these ratios are 	
better than those of its peers. We believe that management has the capacity to 	
manage risks arising from growth and economic downturns; the bank's above 	
average asset quality and its ability to maintain profitability during the 	
subprime crisis exemplify this.	
	
ABC Brasil's funding is "below average," given the challenging funding market 	
for small banks in Brazil. Its liquidity is "adequate", reflecting the bank's 	
conservative management of liquidity and mismatches. As a small bank with no 	
branch network, ABC Brasil relies heavily on time deposits and international 	
resources, which correspond, respectively, to 38% and 23% of the bank's 	
funding base (excluding equity and BNDES transfers), to fund its activities. 	
Other niche banks in the country show a higher degree of concentration on time 	
deposits than ABC. Meanwhile, the deposits profile shows significant 	
concentration by depositor. Partially offsetting these risks is ABC's 	
"adequate" liquidity and mismatches management. As of December 2011, liquid 	
assets covered 38% of total deposits, about 70% of the bank's assets mature 	
within one year, and 62% of its liabilities matured within the same period, 	
leaving a positive gap of 734 days between the assets and liabilities.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that ABC will continue to serve its core 	
customers with very good underwriting standards and risk management, following 	
its strategy to be a small corporate lender. A rating upgrade would depend on 	
the bank's ability to gain significant market-share, to increase its capital 	
base, or to reduce its funding profile risk. On the other hand, if we note 	
significant asset quality deterioration, a relaxation in its risk policies, a 	
decrease in liquidity levels, or significantly lower capital levels, we could 	
lower the ratings.	
	
Rating Score Snapshot	
SACP                           BBB-                        	
Anchor                         bbb                       	
 Business Position             moderate (-1)    	
 Capital and Earnings          Adequate (0) 	
 Risk Position                 Strong (+1)	
 Funding and Liquidity         Below Average and Adequate (-1)	
 	
	
Support                         +3	
 GRE Support                    0                 	
 Group Support                  +3                 	
 Sovereign Support              0	
	
Additional Factors              -3                 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Banco ABC Brasil S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
   Global Scale                               BBB-/Stable/A-3	
   National Scale                          brAA+/Stable/brA-1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐