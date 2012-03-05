TEXT-S&P rates Banco ABC Brasil

Overview
-- Standard & Poor's ratings on Banco ABC Brasil S.A, which we base on
our new criteria for banks, reflect its "moderate" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "below average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
-- We have assigned our global scale 'BBB-/A-3' rating to ABC Brasil. We
have also assigned our national scale 'brAA+/brA-1' to the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's
creditworthiness will remain stable in 2012, while it pursues growth by
maintaining its above average asset quality and its conservative risk
management strategy.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-/A-3'
global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' national scale ratings to Brazil-based Banco
ABC Brasil S.A. (ABC Brasil) The outlook is stable. The bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb-'.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on ABC Brasil on the company's strong
asset quality and conservative risk management, "strong" risk position,
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capital and earnings (as defined by our
criteria). Its "moderate" business position, which reflects its small size,
its concentration in the small corporate and small and midsize enterprises
(SME) segments, and its "below average" funding profile, offset the positive
factors.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk
assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal
and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities'
flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions
arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these
potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has
contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good
track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the
Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk
appetite as a positive factor in our assessment.
We consider ABC Brasil a "strategically important" subsidiary of its parent,
Arab Banking Corp. B.S.C. (ABC). ABC Brasil's contribution to the group's
revenues, assets, and capital has grown significantly, reaching 46% of the
parent's revenues and 20% of equity as of December 2011. Although it is not
one of the group's core businesses, the Brazilian subsidiary is a profitable
and independent albeit monitored investment, and ABC is not likely to sell it.
The parent monitors ABC Brasil through its participation on its executive
board. The parent has shown its support of the subsidiary by setting up
facility lines that could be used, but were not necessary, during stressful
periods in the market. Following our group methodology criteria, we view ABC
Brasil as a "strategically important" subsidiary, which reflects our
expectation that it would receive parent support in most foreseeable stressful
circumstances ABC Brasil's SACP is already at the same level as the parent's
ICR and group credit profile, which, in turn, does not reflect any notches of
support on the subsidiary's ICR.
We view ABC Brasil's business position as "moderate". The bank is concentrated
in the small corporate and SME lending segments, with a small market share in
the Brazilian financial system, which hurts our assessment of its business
position. With nearly Brazilian Real (R$) 11 billion in assets and R$7 billion
in loans (about R$16 billion and R$12, respectively, when we consider issued
guarantees as part of the loan portfolio) as of December 2011, ABC Brasil is
the 26th largest financial institution in the country (per Central Bank's
September 2011 data), accounting for less than 1% of the Brazilian financial
system's total assets. It is a publicly traded bank that has a consolidated
strategy of offering a variety of products to small corporate companies, while
also expanding its exposure to traditional SMEs. It offers products such as
import/export financing, structured finance (FDICs, debentures, and commercial
papers), syndicated loans, BNDES transfers, treasury products, and hedging
derivatives. This, in combination with the management's conservative practices
and capacity, allow the bank to focus on cultivating more long-term
relationships and cross-selling opportunities. On the other hand, its
comparatively few business lines, geographic concentration in the south and
southeastern regions of Brazil, and its small market-share and concentrated
revenues sources, negatively affect our business position assessment.
Our assessment of ABC Brasil's "adequate" capital and earnings reflects our
view of ABC Brasil's sufficient capital levels and historically stable
profitability. Our forecast risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) ratio for
the bank was about 8.9% in 2012, and given our expectations for growth, we
believe that the ratio will drop to about 8.5% in 2013. Its regulatory ratio
reached 15.6% as of December 2011, while the minimum set for this ratio by the
central bank is 11%-- which is further evidence of the bank's comfortable
capitalization for future growth and absorption of unexpected losses. In
addition, we view ABC Brasil's profitability as "adequate", resilient to the
sluggish credit growth registered in 2009 and 2011, and sufficient to sustain
the bank's expected growth in 2012 and 2013. Return on assets was 2.4% and
return on equity reached 17.7% as of December 2011 when measured by our core
earnings methodology. We view this level of profitability as good, especially
when we take into consideration the bank's above average asset quality. We
believe that the bank is likely to maintain this level while increasing its
cross-selling products to its small corporate clients and expanding its
traditional SMEs credit portfolio.
We view ABC Brasil's risk position as "strong". ABC Brasil's gross loan
portfolio (about R$ 7 billion) performance has been above average and
constitutes one the bank's greatest positives. We believe that the
management's conservatism and capabilities, allied with a client base that
tends to be more creditworthy given its size, have made the bank post
historically good asset quality indicators. Nonperforming loans were at 0.22%
as of December 2011, while loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans was at
834% and net charge-offs to average customer loans was 0.5%-- these ratios are
better than those of its peers. We believe that management has the capacity to
manage risks arising from growth and economic downturns; the bank's above
average asset quality and its ability to maintain profitability during the
subprime crisis exemplify this.
ABC Brasil's funding is "below average," given the challenging funding market
for small banks in Brazil. Its liquidity is "adequate", reflecting the bank's
conservative management of liquidity and mismatches. As a small bank with no
branch network, ABC Brasil relies heavily on time deposits and international
resources, which correspond, respectively, to 38% and 23% of the bank's
funding base (excluding equity and BNDES transfers), to fund its activities.
Other niche banks in the country show a higher degree of concentration on time
deposits than ABC. Meanwhile, the deposits profile shows significant
concentration by depositor. Partially offsetting these risks is ABC's
"adequate" liquidity and mismatches management. As of December 2011, liquid
assets covered 38% of total deposits, about 70% of the bank's assets mature
within one year, and 62% of its liabilities matured within the same period,
leaving a positive gap of 734 days between the assets and liabilities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that ABC will continue to serve its core
customers with very good underwriting standards and risk management, following
its strategy to be a small corporate lender. A rating upgrade would depend on
the bank's ability to gain significant market-share, to increase its capital
base, or to reduce its funding profile risk. On the other hand, if we note
significant asset quality deterioration, a relaxation in its risk policies, a
decrease in liquidity levels, or significantly lower capital levels, we could
lower the ratings.
Rating Score Snapshot
SACP BBB-
Anchor bbb
Business Position moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -3
Ratings List
New Rating
Banco ABC Brasil S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/A-3
National Scale brAA+/Stable/brA-1
