FITCH Rates Wynn's First Mortgage Notes Due 2022 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

March 5 NEW YORK, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates
Wynn Las Vegas, LLC's (Wynn Las
Vegas) $900 million first mortgage notes due 2022 'BB+'. Wynn Resorts, Ltd.'s
(Wynn Resorts) and its primary subsidiaries' (Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts
, SA) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are 'BB'. All of the IDRs are linked.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The proceeds from the notes will repay the amount outstanding on Wynn Las Vegas'
credit facilities, which was $370.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. The $109
million in commitments under the revolving credit facility maturing 2013 will be
terminated following the transaction and the $258 million in commitments under
the revolver maturing in 2015 will be reduced to $100 million.
The 2022 first mortgage notes will be pari passu with Wynn Las Vegas' existing
first mortgage notes maturing 2017 and 2020 and the senior secured credit
facility. The notes and the credit facility are secured by substantially all
assets of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. The collateral on
the notes could potentially be released should the credit facility lenders agree
to release their collateral. The risk of collateral being released is increased
now with the credit facility being reduced to $100 million in commitments.
The covenants are in-line with the existing notes. Additional debt is limited by
a 2 times (x) fixed-charge covenant. There are some notable carveouts including
$1 billion that can be drawn on a credit facility. The same 2x coverage test
governs restricted payments (RP), which are limited by a RP basket. Per the 2022
note's indenture, the RP basket will be based on the Consolidated Cash Flow
(essentially EBITDA) minus 1.4x Fixed Charges, which is a departure from the RP
basket being based on 50% of net income in the prior indentures. Also,
management fee payments to the parent are permitted per the indenture so long as
there is no default. The prior indentures required the fees to be accrued while
leverage was above a certain threshold (3.5x on net basis for older indentures).
No material impact on the IDR:
About $530 million of the bond proceeds will remain on Wynn Las Vegas' balance
sheet, and so debt will increase at the subsidiary level by the same amount.
With the consolidated EBITDA (minus minority interest and corporate expense) for
the latest 12 month period (LTM) ending Dec. 31, 2011 at approximately $1.34
billion, pro forma leverage is expected to increase by about 0.4x to about 4.2x.
At the Las Vegas level, LTM EBITDA after corporate expense is around $412
million hence leverage will increase by 1.3x to about 7.5x.
Pro forma interest coverage by EBITDA will be approximately 4.4x on a
consolidated basis and 1.7x at Wynn Las Vegas.
The credit metrics on a consolidated basis remain consistent with the 'BB' IDR,
particularly considering that the Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from
Positive on Feb. 22, 2012. The Outlook revision reflected the issuance of the
$1.9 billion promissory note and concerns related to the dispute with Kazuo
Okada. Full rationale for the Outlook revision can be found in Fitch's release
dated Feb. 22.
Improved liquidity at the subsidiary level:
The transaction improves Las Vegas subsidiary's liquidity by increasing
available liquidity and by further pushing out the maturity profile. The
proceeds from the transaction will more than offset $267 million in reduced
commitments under the company's existing revolving credit facilities. Pro forma
liquidity at Wynn Las Vegas is expected to be nearly $800 million and will
consist of $100 million in available capacity under the revolver maturing 2015
and roughly $695 million in cash net of estimate cage cash. Besides the undrawn
2015 revolver, next debt maturity will be in 2017 when $500 million of 7.875%
first mortgage notes will be coming due.
Fitch expects the cash to remain on the subsidiary's balance sheet since RPs are
limited by the subsidiary's RP basket, which grows at 50% of net income per the
existing indentures and the credit agreement. Fitch expects Wynn Las Vegas' net
income to remain negative for the foreseeable future.
Fitch currently rates Wynn Resorts and its subsidiaries as follows:
Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Wynn Resorts)
--IDR 'BB'.
Wynn Las Vegas, LLC (Wynn LV LLC)
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior secured bank credit facility 'BB+';
--Senior secured first mortgage notes (FMNs) 'BB+'.
Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA (Wynn Macau SA)
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior secured bank credit facility 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
