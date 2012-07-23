版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 23日 星期一

BRIEF - Moody's rates WaveDivision Holdings LLC

July 23 Moody's assigns WaveDivision Holdings LLC B2 corporate family rating, rates bank Ba3 and bonds Caa1

