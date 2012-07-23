版本:
TEXT-S&P: UniCredit Credit Management Bank's STRONG ranking affirmed

OVERVIEW
     -- We have affirmed our overall STRONG ranking on UniCredit Credit 
Management Bank as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages 
and of consumer finance in Italy.
     -- The outlook is stable.
    
     July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall
STRONG ranking on UniCredit Credit Management Bank SpA (UCCMB) as a special
servicer of residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, and consumer loans in
Italy.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable for all three rankings.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed our STRONG subranking on UCCMB for management and 
organization.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed our STRONG subranking on UCCMB for loan administration.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider UCCMB's financial position Sufficient. This is based on UCCMB 
being owned by, and strategically linked to, UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

