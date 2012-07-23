TEXT-S&P: Fenwal rating unchanged pending acquisition

July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Fenwal Inc. (B+/Stable/--) is unchanged by the announcement that it will be acquired by Fresenius Kabi, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (BB+/Watch Neg/--). We expect Fenwal's credit facility to be repaid at the close of the acquisition, by year-end 2012. At that time, we will withdraw our ratings on Fenwal. In addition to our 'B+' corporate credit rating, we rate Fenwal's $400 million first-lien secured debt 'B+'; its $75 million second-lien term loan is rated 'B'.