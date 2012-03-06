版本:
TEXT-S&P: Compass Diversified ratings unaffected by Arnold deal

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Compass
Group Diversified Holdings LLC's (BB-/Stable/--) acquisition of Arnold Magnetic
Technologies Holdings Corp. for about $125 million does not immediately affect
our ratings or outlook on Compass. The company is funding the transaction
through excess cash and a $25 million draw on the revolving credit facility. On
a pro forma basis, Compass' credit protection measures improve slightly and
remain in line with our indicative ratios for the corporate credit rating and
"aggressive" financial risk descriptor (as defined in our criteria). We expect
adjusted leverage to 	
approach the mid-2x area in 2012, assuming a combination of modest revenue 	
growth and debt paydown. The acquisition provides modest geographic 	
diversification for the company, as Arnold generates approximately 40% of its 	
EBITDA from foreign subsidiaries, and presents some growth opportunities in 	
the areas of oil and gas exploration and aerospace engineering. For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Compass 	
Group published Oct. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

