TEXT-S&P: Salta Hydrocarbon rating unaffected by certificate transfer

March 6 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's outstanding note issuance, which was 	
originally issued in 2001, is secured by 80% of future royalty payments due to 	
the Province of Salta (Salta) from a group of 17 private companies operating 	
oil and gas concessions within Salta.	
     -- Our 'B' rating on Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's notes is 	
unaffected by the transfer of the ownership certificate from its sole holder, 	
Salta, to a new debt issuance by Salta that's guaranteed by oil and gas 	
royalties.	
    	
     March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its 'B'
rating on Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's outstanding US$234 million targeted
amortization notes due 2015 is unaffected by the transfer of the ownership
certificate from its sole holder, the Province of Salta (Salta), to a new debt
issuance by Salta that's guaranteed by oil and gas royalties. 	
	
The ownership certificate grants Salta the right to the beneficial ownership 	
of the equity interest in Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust. Salta is willing to 	
transfer this ownership to a new transaction that it will issue into the 	
international markets. Similar to Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust, the new 	
secured notes will be guaranteed by Salta's right to receive the oil and gas 	
royalties produced in its basin. This ownership transfer will not affect the 	
guarantee of the oil and gas royalties that secures the payment of the 	
targeted amortization notes. 	
	
Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's targeted amortization notes were originally 	
issued in 2001 at US$234 million and with a legal maturity in 2015. The notes 	
are secured by 80% of future royalty payments due to Salta from a group of 17 	
private companies operating oil and gas concessions within Salta. 	
	
Despite the pesification (i.e., when the U.S.-denominated royalties were 	
converted into Argentine pesos) of the royalty payments in 2001, the 	
transaction has continued to pay timely interest and the outstanding principal 	
amount matches the amortization schedule. As of December 2011, the outstanding 	
note balance was $42.08 million. The next scheduled payment is due on March 	
28, 2012.The transaction benefits from overcollateralization, an insurance 	
policy provided by ACE Bermuda Insurance Ltd. ('AA-') that protects Salta 	
Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust from the risk that it cannot transfer or convert 	
currency needed for interest payments, and an offshore liquidity reserve fund 	
equal to the next two interest debt service payments.	
	
