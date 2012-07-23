版本:
TEXT-S&P raises McJunkin Red Man Corp

Overview
     -- U.S. steel distributor McJunkin Red Man Corp. has reduced debt and 
improved its operating performance, which we believe brings credit metrics 
more in line with a 'B+' rating profile.
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on McJunkin Red Man to 'B+' 
from 'B' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed 
with positive implications on April 12, 2012. 
     -- At the same time, we are raising the issue-level rating on the senior 
secured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and keeping the recovery rating at '5'.
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that McJunkin 
Red Man will maintain credit metrics in line with the rating given its lower 
debt and our expectations for solid demand from the company's core oil and gas 
markets.

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Houston-based McJunkin Red Man Corp. to 'B+' from 'B.' The 
rating outlook is stable.

We are raising the issue-level rating on the senior secured notes to 'B' from 
'B-'. The recovery rating remains a '5', indicating our expectation of a 
modest recovery (10% to 30%) under our default scenario.

At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed 
them with positive implications on April 12, 2012.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that McJunkin's credit metrics are more in line 
with a higher rating after it paid down about $334 million in debt with 
proceeds from the IPO of its parent company, MRC Global Inc. (not rated). The 
upgrade also conveys our perspective that the company's operating performance 
should continue to improve as tweaks to product mix and attentive inventory 
management propel gradual margin expansions. We continue to assess the 
company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as 
"aggressive." The business risk profile balances MRC's large scale, scope, and 
diversity against its position in the highly fragmented, competitive 
distribution industry, which characteristically exhibits low margins, as well 
as its dependence on energy-based end markets that are volatile and require 
the company to hold large amounts of inventory. The aggressive financial risk 
profile takes into account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong" 
liquidity assessment, which was a key factor in our upgrade, but also 
considers its substantial working capital needs and that the company's private 
equity holders still retain a significant ownership stake following the public 
offering. 

Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for steel products from the 
domestic energy sector will remain relatively favorable over the next 12 to 18 
months despite weaker prospects for the global steel industry overall as a 
result of oversupply pressures and slowing economic growth worldwide. We 
expect EBITDA margins should continue to slowly expand to about 6.5% in 2012 
as improving inventory management techniques, a more profitable product mix, 
and lower selling, general, and administrative expenses contribute to higher 
2012 EBITDA of $340 million to $350 million on a last in, first out 
(LIFO)-adjusted basis. In 2013, we anticipate that EBITDA could reach $400 
million as recent acquisitions and new contracts increase earnings.

Our performance projections incorporate our view that positive overall demand 
in the company's energy-based end markets will support earnings growth, 
despite fluctuations within the upstream, midstream, and downstream industry 
sectors. Also contributing to our expectations for improving earnings are the 
company's strong, long-term customer relationships with major oil and gas 
companies. These relationships provide comparatively stable maintenance, 
repair, and overhaul business and the opportunity for international growth, as 
McJunkin's recent agreement with Shell to expand its domestic valve 
distribution services internationally demonstrates. In addition, McJunkin has 
also been repositioning its product mix to emphasize higher margin valves, 
fittings, and flanges over tubular goods; reduced overhead spending; and 
refined working capital management since it was caught holding significant 
inventory during the financial crisis. 

We anticipate that total debt, including adjustments for operating leases and 
pensions, will approximate $1.3 billion by the end of 2012. We expect leverage 
metrics to be about 3.8x by year end, compared with 5.8x at the end of 2011. 
We project funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be about 15% versus 
11% over the same periods. In 2013, we anticipate that the company will 
continue its focus on deleveraging and that leverage levels could approach 3x 
with FFO to debt nearing 20%. Although we view these metrics as good for the 
aggressive financial profile, we also take into consideration the high levels 
of private equity ownership and the company's acquisition-driven growth 
strategy. 

McJunkin is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings, with about 
90% of sales going to the North American energy industry. We expect the 
company to generate annual revenues of more than $5 billion in 2012, touching 
every segment of the energy value chain, including the upstream, midstream, 
and downstream end markets. Demand for McJunkin's products fluctuates 
depending on energy prices and is highly correlated with the strength of the 
overall economy. Additionally, as a steel distributor, they are vulnerable to 
price fluctuations in steel. Although the company can generally extract better 
gross margins when steel prices are high, rising steel prices can hurt profit 
margins because the company reports on a LIFO basis. The distribution industry 
model typically exhibits relatively slow inventory turnover, which can hurt 
profitability in periods of rapidly rising or falling prices. The company's 
ability to generate cash flow from working capital in a downturn somewhat 
offsets this. 


Liquidity
We view McJunkin's liquidity as strong, in accordance with our criteria, based 
on the following expectations:
     -- Sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.5x 
over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the next 24 months;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline 30%; 
     -- Availability under the company's $1.25 billion asset-backed lending 
(ABL) facility will not fall below $95 million or 10% of the aggregate 
borrowing base threshold, which would trigger a minimum fixed charge covenant; 
and
     -- The company has no significant maturities until 2016.

McJunkin's primary sources of liquidity consisted of about $437 million of 
availability under its $1.25 billion ABL due 2017 and $58 million in cash as 
of March 31, 2012. Pro forma for the $334 million ABL balance repayment with 
proceeds from the IPO and the announced repurchase of $102 million of the 
company's 9.5% senior secured notes using the ABL facility, we still deem 
liquidity to be strong. We expect McJunkin to maintain total liquidity, 
including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million over the 
next 12 months.  

We project working capital needs to absorb significant amounts of cash as the 
company's performance improves and end demand grows, to the tune of $150 
million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. McJunkin's business requires minimal 
capital expenditures of about $20 million to $25 million annually for the next 
several years. We expect management will continue to make small bolt-on 
acquisitions and will focus on reducing debt with excess cash in lieu of 
shareholder rewards.

Recovery analysis
Please see our forthcoming recovery report on McJunkin, to be published over 
the next few weeks on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable outlook for McJunkin expresses our perspective that lower debt and 
better margins will result in earnings and credit metrics in line with the 
'B+' rating, with leverage being maintained below 4x and FFO to debt of about 
15%. Our outlook incorporates our expectation that the company will be able to 
withstand steel price fluctuations and some volatility with its end markets.

We would lower the rating if McJunkin's leverage deteriorated and remained 
above 5x for a sustained period. This could occur if debt increased to pay 
shareholder rewards or finance an acquisition, if the company's margins 
contracted because of greater-than-expected steel price instability, or if 
decline in the company's end markets triggered a major slowdown in demand. 

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the level of private equity 
ownership and the company's dependency on the North American energy markets, 
which can be volatile. However, an upgrade could occur if, with a higher 
proportion of public ownership, the company were able to maintain its margins 
while achieving greater geographic diversity. 

Ratings List
Upgraded; Removed from CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B/Watch Pos/--
 Senior Secured                         B                  B-/Watch Pos
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5

