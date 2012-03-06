版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 7日 星期三 01:24 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Piraeus hybrids, subordinated debt ratings

-- On March 2, 2012, Greece-based Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) announced a 	
tender offer to buy back series A outstanding preferred securities and series 	
21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016. 	
     -- We consider the offer to be a "distressed" exchange under our 	
criteria, because investors will receive less value than originally promised, 	
and because the offer arises from Piraeus' financial distress.	
     -- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on the preferred 	
securities to 'C' from 'CC' and on the subordinated debt to 'D' from 'CC'. 	
     -- Today's actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on 	
Piraeus or the other issue ratings.
 	
     March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered
to 'C' from 'CC' its issue ratings on the series A outstanding preferred
securities issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and guaranteed by Greece's
Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C). We also lowered to 'D'
from 'CC' our issue ratings on the series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due
2016 issued by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus.	
	
The downgrades follow Piraeus' announcement of the launch of a tender offer on 	
its outstanding hybrid capital and dated subordinated debt securities on March 	
2, 2012. As of today, the total amounts of preferred securities and of dated 	
subordinated debt subject to this offer account for about EUR159 million and 	
EUR330 million, respectively. These rating actions do not affect our 	
counterparty credit on Piraeus or any other debt issue rating. 	
	
We consider Piraeus' proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under 	
our criteria. This is because it implies that investors will receive less 	
value than the promise of the original securities--the tender proposes to buy 	
back the preferred securities at 37% of its nominal amount and the 	
subordinated debt at 50% of its nominal amount. It also reflects Piraeus' 	
financial distress, evidenced by our assessment of its stand-alone credit 	
profile at 'cc'. The tender offer is aimed at allowing Piraeus to enhance its 	
capitalization.	
	
Our different ratings on both debt instruments reflect the different features 	
that we believe are incorporated in hybrid capital instruments, compared with 	
other instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an 	
equity hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange 	
offer taking place, the issuer would exercise the coupon deferral option, in 	
accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on 	
the hybrid would go to 'C', rather than the 'D' rating used for nonhybrids. 	
Since deferral on a hybrid in accordance with its terms (outside of the offer 	
scenario) would result in a rating of 'C', a distressed exchange offer should 	
not result in a lower rating. 	
	
In our view, these rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit 	
ratings on Piraeus or any other related issue ratings. According to our 	
criteria, an 'SD' rating is assigned when we believe that the obligor has 	
selectively defaulted on a specific issue or class of obligations, excluding 	
those that qualify as regulatory capital. Even if we consider the tender offer 	
as a distressed exchange under our criteria, the notes subject to the exchange 	
offer qualify as regulatory capital. As a result, our downgrade of the hybrid 	
and subordinated debt instruments has no implications on our counterparty 	
credit ratings on Piraeus. (For detail, see the 'D' and 'SD' issuer credit 	
rating definitions in our criteria article "Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Definitions," published Feb. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal).	
	
On completion of the offer, we will review the ratings on any untendered 	
hybrid securities. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 24, 2012 	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific 	
Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Downgraded	
                                        To               From	
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.	
 Preferred Stock (Series A)             C                CC	
	
Piraeus Group Finance PLC	
 Subordinated (Series 21)               D                CC	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐