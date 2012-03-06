TEXT-Fitch rates Mid-America Apartments loan 'BBB'

March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' credit rating to the $150
million unsecured term loan entered into by Mid-America Apartments, L.P., the
operating partnership of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:
MAA; collectively, MAA).
The loan has a five-year term and a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus a
spread of 1.4% to 2.15%, depending on the company's leverage levels. Upon MAA
obtaining an additional investment grade rating, the loan will bear a variable
rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.10% to 2.05%, based on the investment grade
rating. Covenants for the term loan mirror MAA's $250 million unsecured credit
facility. Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding balances on a secured line
of credit.
Fitch currently rates the company as follows:
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'.
Mid-America Apartments, L.P.:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings center on Fitch's expectation that MAA's near- to medium-term credit
profile will be consistent with a rating of 'BBB'.
The ratings are supported by MAA's moderate leverage and strong coverage of
fixed charges, combined with the company's solid management team and long-term
track record of generating above-average cash flow returns from its stabilized
property portfolio.
MAA's ratings are further supported by its geographically diversified portfolio
of multifamily properties which outperformed its peers during both the recent
economic downturn, and over the past 10 years generally.
Fixed charge coverage for 2011 was 3.0 times (x), which is strong for the 'BBB'
rating. Fixed charge coverage was 2.6x and 2.3x for the years ended Dec. 31,
2010 and 2009, respectively. Fixed charge coverage is defined as recurring
operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements divided
by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions.
MAA's net debt to trailing 12-months recurring operating EBITDA was 7.3x at Dec.
31, 2011 compared to 7.4x and 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2010 and 2009, respectively.
Leverage is skewed higher by $425 million of acquisitions and development over
the course of 2011 that did not fully contribute to EBITDA. Leverage based on
annualized fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) recurring operating EBITDA was 6.8x,
which is low for a 'BBB' rated multifamily REIT.
MAA has historically been a secured borrower. However, the company recently
shifted toward an unsecured borrowing model, with the inaugural issuance of $135
million of senior unsecured notes in 2011 and a new $250 million unsecured
revolving credit facility which had no balance outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Fitch views this shift positively as it diversifies sources of capital and
increases financial flexibility by broadening the company's unencumbered asset
pool.
MAA has a manageable debt maturity schedule with $283 million or 17% of total
debt maturing from Jan. 1, 2012 through Dec. 31, 2013. Fitch calculates that
MAA's sources of liquidity pro forma the recent $120 million equity offering
(unrestricted cash, available draw capacity under its unsecured credit facility
and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend
distributions) exceeds uses of liquidity (scheduled debt maturities, expected
recurring capital expenditures and development expenditures) by $144 million
from Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013, resulting in a liquidity coverage ratio of
1.3x. Assuming 80% of secured debt is refinanced, the company would have a
strong liquidity coverage ratio of 2.8x.
The ratings are further supported by a recent positive inflection in multifamily
fundamentals in MAA's markets. MAA's same-property net operating income (NOI)
turned positive in 4Q'10 and grew 4.7% in 2011. This positive inflection came
after eight consecutive quarters of declining same-property NOI. Fitch
anticipates that fundamentals will remain solid, due to moderate job growth,
limited new supply and favorable demographics in MAA's markets.
The ratings also point to the strength of MAA's long-tenured management team,
conservative acquisition and development strategy, and lower property-level cash
flow volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of its multifamily
peers.
Offsetting these ratings strengths are the company's historical strategy of
being a secured borrower and owning assets in markets with limited-supply
constraints and barriers to entry.
MAA has historically funded its business with secured debt consisting of
property level mortgage debt and secured credit facilities. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
91.8% of the company's debt is secured, and only 31% of the company's gross
assets are unencumbered, thus limiting financial flexibility and contingent
liquidity. Pro forma for the $150 million unsecured term loan, approximately
82.7% of the debt is secured and 40% of the company's gross assets are
unencumbered.
MAA's assets are concentrated in the sunbelt region, which has limited-supply
constraints and barriers to entry given the availability of land combined with
lenient zoning regulations. These factors have led to cycles of overbuilding in
the region, which has had a negative impact on supply/demand fundamentals.
The Stable Outlook is driven by solid multifamily fundamentals and Fitch's
expectation that credit metrics will remain at similar levels in the
near-to-mid-term.
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Outlook:
--Demonstrated consistent access to the unsecured bond market;
--Increased size of the portfolio generally and the unencumbered portfolio
specifically;
--Leverage sustaining below 6.5x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was 6.8x based
on annualized 4Q'11 EBITDA);
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, fixed-charge
coverage was 3.0x);
--Maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt above 3.0x.
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--Operating fundamentals relapsing, similar to the environment of 2009, rather
than improving as currently expected;
--Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb 27, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs'(May 12, 2011).
