版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 03:35 BJT

OMNICOM/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 23 Omnicom Group Inc : * Moodys says omnicoms legal entity merger does not affect baa1 ratings,

stable rating outlook * Rpt-moodys says omnicoms legal entity merger does not affect baa1 ratings,

stable rating outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐