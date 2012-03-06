TEXT-S&P rates Berry Petroleum snr unsecured loan

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Denver-based exploration and production (E&P) company Berry Petroluem Inc.'s proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The issue-level rating is one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of default. The company expects to use the proceeds to redeem the $200 million senior subordinated notes due 2016, tender for $150 million of its 2014 notes, and use the remaining balance to reduce outstanding borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility. At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's outstanding unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '3'. The lower ratings are a result of increased secured debt as the company's credit facility was raised to $1.2 billion from $875 million. The ratings on Berry reflect Standard & Poor's view of its comparatively high operating costs due to its heavy oil operations, its aggressive capital structure, a concentrated reserve base, and the high level of capital intensity and volatility associated with the E&P industry. The ratings also reflect the relatively low-risk nature of the company's reserve base, competitive finding and development costs, and higher proportion of oil production compared with natural gas. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Berry had approximately $1.4 billion in debt outstanding. RATINGS LIST Berry Petroleum Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Berry Petroleum Co. Senior Unsecured $600 mil notes due 2022 B+ Recovery Rating 5 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised Berry Petroleum Co. To From Senior Unsecured notes outstanding B+ BB- Recovery Rating 5 3