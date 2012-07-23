版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise Nexen ratings on CNOOC deal

Overview
CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) has agreed to acquire Nexen Inc.
 in a transaction valued at about C$19.4 billion, including assumption
of debt. We are placing our ratings, including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate
credit rating, on Nexen on CreditWatch with positive implications.
The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential that we might raise our 
ratings on the company to match CNOOC's stand-alone credit profile of 'a' upon 
the transaction's completion.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before the end of 2012.

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Calgary, 
Alta.-based upstream oil and gas company Nexen Inc. on CreditWatch with 
positive implications. 

The CreditWatch placement follows CNOOC Ltd.'s announcement that it has 
entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of Nexen's common and 
preferred shares for C$15.1 billion. The company's C$4.3 billion in debt will 
remain outstanding. We expect the transaction to close by fourth-quarter 2012.

Rationale
Given the higher credit rating on CNOOC, Standard & Poor's expects to raise 
its ratings on Nexen upon completion of the CNOOC acquisition. The degree of 
rating enhancement we ultimately attribute to Nexen's corporate credit and 
debt ratings will depend on the form and substance of any guarantees CNOOC 
provides to Nexen, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Pro forma this transaction, 
the company will account for an estimated about 18% of the consolidated 
entity's revenues, based on first-quarter financial performance as of March 
31, 2012. 

We expect CNOOC's resource base to diversify following the Nexen acquisition. 
Nexen's North American and other international assets, especially the U.S. 
Gulf of Mexico, U.K. North Sea and offshore Nigeria, will complement CNOOC's 
already existing global asset portfolio. We believe CNOOC's 'modest' financial 
risk profile and 'strong' liquidity will allow it to continue investments in 
Nexen's geographically diversified asset portfolio and increase its production 
significantly.

The current ratings on Nexen reflect Standard & Poor's view of a satisfactory 
business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. In our view, 
the company's overall credit profile reflects its large, diverse asset base; 
its leverage to oil production; and improved cash flow metrics. We believe 
these factors are partially offset by Nexen's marginal production and reserves 
growth, Long Lake's inflationary effect on overall cost profile, and the 
company's operations in the cyclical and capital-intensive exploration and 
production business. 

CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before Dec. 31, 
2012. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will focus on the resulting corporate 
structure, the strategic importance of Nexen to CNOOC, and any guarantee or 
repayment of debt obligations.

Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive
                                        To                 From
Nexen Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                BBB-/Watch Pos/--  BBB-/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured debt                  BBB-/Watch Pos     BBB-
 Subordinated debt                      BB+/Watch Pos      BB+
 Preferred stock
  Global scale                          BB/Watch Pos       BB
  Canada scale                          P-3/Watch Pos      P-3


