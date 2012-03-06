TEXT-S&P cuts Edison SpA to 'BB+/B'

Overview -- Continued delays to Italy-based utility Edison SpA's shareholder restructuring have, in our view, impaired its ability to address significant short-term refinancing needs. As a result, we are revising our liquidity assessment downward to "less than adequate" from "adequate." -- We are therefore lowering our corporate credit ratings on Edison to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' following our revision of Edison's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb+'. At the same time, we are keeping the long-term rating on CreditWatch negative. -- The completion of the shareholder restructuring is pending confirmation of Edison's share price valuation by the Italian Stock Exchange Commission, as well as approval from the relevant antitrust authorities. -- The ongoing CreditWatch negative placement reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if Edison is unable to secure funding on a timely basis to support its liquidity due to further delays in the execution of the restructuring. Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based utility Edison SpA to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same time, we revised Edison's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bb' from 'bb+'. In addition, we kept the long-term rating on CreditWatch, where it was originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011. The ratings on Edison continue to reflect a one-notch uplift for shareholder support from Edison's joint owner Electricite de France S.A. (EDF; A+/Stable/A-1). Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that repeated delays to the completion of Edison's shareholder restructuring have impaired the group's ability to secure long-term funding to address its significant short-term refinancing needs. Therefore, we have revised our assessment of Edison's liquidity downward to "less than adequate" from "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Furthermore, ongoing challenging market conditions in Edison's key midstream gas operations and the continued pressure on Edison's Italian electricity operations will lead to slower cash flow recovery than we previously anticipated over 2012 and 2013. As a result of this and the downward revision of our liquidity assessment, we have revised our assessment of Edison's financial risk profile downward to "aggressive," from "significant" previously. In turn, this led us to revise Edison's SACP downward to 'bb' from 'bb+'. We anticipate that conditions in the Italian energy market will remain challenging over the medium term. This is because we forecast an oversupply of electricity and gas due to a softening of demand, a growing contribution to supply from subsidized renewable generation assets, and the subsequent pressure on generation margins. We believe that these challenges are likely to persist, at least until 2013-2014, as a result of the ongoing economic downturn in Italy. Therefore, our base-case credit scenario factors in a weak generation margin and only a mild recovery in the gas margin in the medium term, mainly owing to our assumption that Edison will renegotiate its unprofitable long-term take-or-pay gas contracts. We anticipate that the binding agreement for the reorganization of the ownership structure, signed by Edison's shareholders on Feb. 16, 2012, will be completed by June 30, 2012. This transaction will result in Edison receiving EUR1.1 billion in proceeds from the sale of its stake in power generation subsidiary Edipower. The EUR1.1 billion includes the reimbursement of Edison's share in Edipower's debt. (For further details see the section below titled "Update On Edison's Shareholders' Agreement.") Using these assumptions, we forecast that Edison will post a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 13%-15% in 2012, recovering to more than 15% in 2013. We had previously anticipated an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 15% in 2012, and more than 18% in 2013 and beyond. The execution of Edison's shareholder reorganization will result in EDF acquiring full managerial control of Edison with at least an 80% stake. In our opinion, EDF's control of Edison would support the one-notch uplift of shareholder support from EDF that we currently factor into our corporate credit ratings on Edison. We also believe that this additional control could, if implemented as proposed, gradually strengthen Edison's credit quality, reflecting EDF's greater creditworthiness. The SACP factors in our assessment of Edison's business risk profile as "satisfactory." This reflects Edison's established position as Italy's second-largest electricity and gas group and its efficient and modern generation fleet. These strengths are offset by the group's poor profitability; its lack of full vertical integration in electricity; and its focus on higher-cost thermal power generation. An additional constraint is the continued pressure on Edison's gas margins from its reliance on high-cost take-or-pay contracts in a market plagued by pressure on prices due to gas oversupply. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess the group's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Edison's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines--cover its projected uses by less than 1.2x over the next 12 months. These uses include committed capital expenditures (capex) and debt maturities. Our assessment of Edison's "less than adequate" liquidity is based on our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Edison faces the following liquidity uses: -- About EUR700 million in capex according to our forecast; and -- EUR863 million of short-term debt maturing in December 2012, with an additional EUR1,060 million maturing in the first quarter of 2013. Against the aforementioned liquidity uses, we understand that Edison has the following sources: -- EUR295 million of cash available as of Dec. 31, 2011; -- EUR450 million of available committed credit lines maturing in April 2013; and -- Minimum FFO of about EUR400 million over the next 12 months according to our forecast (excluding the potential cash inflow from the renegotiation of the take-or-pay gas contracts). Consequently, we estimate the group's funding gap in the next 12 to 18 months at about EUR1.9 billion. We understand that Edison expects to address this gap with: -- About EUR600 million of additional cash flow from the ongoing renegotiations of its long-term take-or-pay gas contracts; -- EUR1.1 billion of disposal proceeds from the sale of Edison's 50% share in Edipower and the reimbursement of its share of Edipower's debt (dependent on the finalization of the shareholders' agreement); and -- A significant positive working capital inflow that we think may prove challenging to achieve in the current environment. We believe that Edison expects to arrange short-term financing to cover its funding needs over the next 12 months should the renegotiations of the take-or-pay gas contracts be delayed beyond 2012. Our understanding is that the group will refinance its debt through long-term financing once the new ownership structure is finalized. We understand that there are no material covenants in Edison's debt documentation. CreditWatch The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility of us lowering our long-term rating on Edison if there are additional delays in the completion of Edison's shareholder restructuring such that its ability to refinance significant upcoming debt maturities is further impaired. We could consider a multinotch downgrade if, as a result of Edison's inability to extend its debt maturities in the coming months, we assess the group's liquidity as "weak." Under our criteria, a "weak" liquidity profile is consistent with a maximum rating of 'B-'. Such a deterioration in liquidity could be triggered by additional delays in the completion of the shareholder restructuring. The stability of the ratings and SACP on Edison depend on Edison strengthening its liquidity position and stabilizing its operating and financial risk profiles. These are affected by Edison's weak profitability and cash flow generation, which, however, should be supported by the renegotiation of Edison's unprofitable long-term take-or-pay gas contracts. Furthermore, we could affirm the ratings if the shareholder restructuring is executed and if EDF obtains full control of Edison as currently proposed. This would support our assessment of shareholder support from EDF that we currently factor into our corporate credit ratings on Edison. We believe that EDF is more likely to act as a supportive shareholder if it has full control of Edison, which could lead to upside for our ratings on Edison over the longer term. We aim to review the CreditWatch placement before the end of the second quarter ending June 30, 2012. Update On Edison's Shareholders' Agreement On Feb. 16, 2012, Edison's shareholders--Italian utility A2A SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Delmi SpA (not rated; an investment vehicle that is 51%-owned and controlled by A2A), and EDF--signed a binding agreement for the reorganization of Edison's ownership structure. The agreement stipulates that: -- Delmi will purchase a 70% stake in Edipower from Edison (which currently holds a 50% share) and Alpiq Holding AG (not rated; a Swiss energy company that currently holds a 20% stake) for a total price of EUR804 million. -- EDF will purchase from Delmi a further 50% stake in Transalpina di Energia S.r.l. for a price of EUR704 million. Transalpina di Energia is a holding company in which EDF already owns 50%, and which, in turn, holds 61.3% of Edison's voting share capital. The underlying valuation of Edison's share price in the transaction is EUR0.84. EDF will acquire full managerial control of Edison with at least an 80% share. -- Edison and Edipower will enter into a contract under which Edison will supply gas to Edipower to cover 50% of Edipower's needs for a six-year period at market prices. The binding agreement remains subject to confirmation of Edison's share price by the Italian Stock Exchange Commission, and the approval of the relevant EU and Italian antitrust and regulatory authorities. The reorganization is due to be complete by the end of June 2012. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Italian Utility Edison Downgraded To 'BBB-', Placed On Watch Negative On Weakening SACP And Shareholder Agreement Delay, Dec. 5, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Edison 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Remain On Watch Developing On Weakening SACP And Delayed Agreement On Shareholder Structure, Sept. 19, 2011 -- Edison 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Developing On Weakening SACP And Uncertainty Over Shareholder Structure, June 21, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: How Negotiations Of The EDF/A2A/Delmi Shareholder Agreement Could Affect The Ratings On Edison, EDF, And A2A, June 21, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Edison SpA Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Senior Unsecured Debt BB+/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg Selm Holding International S.A. 