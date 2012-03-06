TEXT-S&P cuts Edison SpA to 'BB+/B'

Overview
-- Continued delays to Italy-based utility Edison SpA's shareholder
restructuring have, in our view, impaired its ability to address significant
short-term refinancing needs. As a result, we are revising our liquidity
assessment downward to "less than adequate" from "adequate."
-- We are therefore lowering our corporate credit ratings on Edison to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' following our revision of Edison's stand-alone credit
profile to 'bb' from 'bb+'. At the same time, we are keeping the long-term
rating on CreditWatch negative.
-- The completion of the shareholder restructuring is pending
confirmation of Edison's share price valuation by the Italian Stock Exchange
Commission, as well as approval from the relevant antitrust authorities.
-- The ongoing CreditWatch negative placement reflects the possibility
that we could lower the ratings if Edison is unable to secure funding on a
timely basis to support its liquidity due to further delays in the execution
of the restructuring.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based utility Edison SpA
to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same time, we revised Edison's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bb' from 'bb+'. In addition, we kept the
long-term rating on CreditWatch, where it was originally placed with negative
implications on Dec. 5, 2011.
The ratings on Edison continue to reflect a one-notch uplift for shareholder
support from Edison's joint owner Electricite de France S.A. (EDF;
A+/Stable/A-1).
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that repeated delays to the completion of
Edison's shareholder restructuring have impaired the group's ability to secure
long-term funding to address its significant short-term refinancing needs.
Therefore, we have revised our assessment of Edison's liquidity downward to
"less than adequate" from "adequate," as defined in our criteria.
Furthermore, ongoing challenging market conditions in Edison's key midstream
gas operations and the continued pressure on Edison's Italian electricity
operations will lead to slower cash flow recovery than we previously
anticipated over 2012 and 2013. As a result of this and the downward revision
of our liquidity assessment, we have revised our assessment of Edison's
financial risk profile downward to "aggressive," from "significant"
previously. In turn, this led us to revise Edison's SACP downward to 'bb' from
'bb+'.
We anticipate that conditions in the Italian energy market will remain
challenging over the medium term. This is because we forecast an oversupply of
electricity and gas due to a softening of demand, a growing contribution to
supply from subsidized renewable generation assets, and the subsequent
pressure on generation margins. We believe that these challenges are likely to
persist, at least until 2013-2014, as a result of the ongoing economic
downturn in Italy. Therefore, our base-case credit scenario factors in a weak
generation margin and only a mild recovery in the gas margin in the medium
term, mainly owing to our assumption that Edison will renegotiate its
unprofitable long-term take-or-pay gas contracts.
We anticipate that the binding agreement for the reorganization of the
ownership structure, signed by Edison's shareholders on Feb. 16, 2012, will be
completed by June 30, 2012. This transaction will result in Edison receiving
EUR1.1 billion in proceeds from the sale of its stake in power generation
subsidiary Edipower. The EUR1.1 billion includes the reimbursement of Edison's
share in Edipower's debt. (For further details see the section below titled
"Update On Edison's Shareholders' Agreement.") Using these assumptions, we
forecast that Edison will post a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to debt of about 13%-15% in 2012, recovering to more
than 15% in 2013. We had previously anticipated an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio
of at least 15% in 2012, and more than 18% in 2013 and beyond.
The execution of Edison's shareholder reorganization will result in EDF
acquiring full managerial control of Edison with at least an 80% stake. In our
opinion, EDF's control of Edison would support the one-notch uplift of
shareholder support from EDF that we currently factor into our corporate
credit ratings on Edison. We also believe that this additional control could,
if implemented as proposed, gradually strengthen Edison's credit quality,
reflecting EDF's greater creditworthiness.
The SACP factors in our assessment of Edison's business risk profile as
"satisfactory." This reflects Edison's established position as Italy's
second-largest electricity and gas group and its efficient and modern
generation fleet. These strengths are offset by the group's poor
profitability; its lack of full vertical integration in electricity; and its
focus on higher-cost thermal power generation. An additional constraint is the
continued pressure on Edison's gas margins from its reliance on high-cost
take-or-pay contracts in a market plagued by pressure on prices due to gas
oversupply.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess the group's liquidity as "less than
adequate" under our criteria.
Edison's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and
available bank lines--cover its projected uses by less than 1.2x over the next
12 months. These uses include committed capital expenditures (capex) and debt
maturities.
Our assessment of Edison's "less than adequate" liquidity is based on our
forecast that, over the next 12 months, Edison faces the following liquidity
uses:
-- About EUR700 million in capex according to our forecast; and
-- EUR863 million of short-term debt maturing in December 2012, with an
additional EUR1,060 million maturing in the first quarter of 2013.
Against the aforementioned liquidity uses, we understand that Edison has the
following sources:
-- EUR295 million of cash available as of Dec. 31, 2011;
-- EUR450 million of available committed credit lines maturing in April
2013; and
-- Minimum FFO of about EUR400 million over the next 12 months according to
our forecast (excluding the potential cash inflow from the renegotiation of
the take-or-pay gas contracts).
Consequently, we estimate the group's funding gap in the next 12 to 18 months
at about EUR1.9 billion. We understand that Edison expects to address this gap
with:
-- About EUR600 million of additional cash flow from the ongoing
renegotiations of its long-term take-or-pay gas contracts;
-- EUR1.1 billion of disposal proceeds from the sale of Edison's 50% share
in Edipower and the reimbursement of its share of Edipower's debt (dependent
on the finalization of the shareholders' agreement); and
-- A significant positive working capital inflow that we think may prove
challenging to achieve in the current environment.
We believe that Edison expects to arrange short-term financing to cover its
funding needs over the next 12 months should the renegotiations of the
take-or-pay gas contracts be delayed beyond 2012. Our understanding is that
the group will refinance its debt through long-term financing once the new
ownership structure is finalized.
We understand that there are no material covenants in Edison's debt
documentation.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility of us lowering our long-term
rating on Edison if there are additional delays in the completion of Edison's
shareholder restructuring such that its ability to refinance significant
upcoming debt maturities is further impaired.
We could consider a multinotch downgrade if, as a result of Edison's inability
to extend its debt maturities in the coming months, we assess the group's
liquidity as "weak." Under our criteria, a "weak" liquidity profile is
consistent with a maximum rating of 'B-'. Such a deterioration in liquidity
could be triggered by additional delays in the completion of the shareholder
restructuring.
The stability of the ratings and SACP on Edison depend on Edison strengthening
its liquidity position and stabilizing its operating and financial risk
profiles. These are affected by Edison's weak profitability and cash flow
generation, which, however, should be supported by the renegotiation of
Edison's unprofitable long-term take-or-pay gas contracts.
Furthermore, we could affirm the ratings if the shareholder restructuring is
executed and if EDF obtains full control of Edison as currently proposed. This
would support our assessment of shareholder support from EDF that we currently
factor into our corporate credit ratings on Edison. We believe that EDF is
more likely to act as a supportive shareholder if it has full control of
Edison, which could lead to upside for our ratings on Edison over the longer
term.
We aim to review the CreditWatch placement before the end of the second
quarter ending June 30, 2012.
Update On Edison's Shareholders' Agreement
On Feb. 16, 2012, Edison's shareholders--Italian utility A2A SpA
(BBB+/Negative/A-2), Delmi SpA (not rated; an investment vehicle that is
51%-owned and controlled by A2A), and EDF--signed a binding agreement for the
reorganization of Edison's ownership structure. The agreement stipulates that:
-- Delmi will purchase a 70% stake in Edipower from Edison (which
currently holds a 50% share) and Alpiq Holding AG (not rated; a Swiss energy
company that currently holds a 20% stake) for a total price of EUR804 million.
-- EDF will purchase from Delmi a further 50% stake in Transalpina di
Energia S.r.l. for a price of EUR704 million. Transalpina di Energia is a
holding company in which EDF already owns 50%, and which, in turn, holds 61.3%
of Edison's voting share capital. The underlying valuation of Edison's share
price in the transaction is EUR0.84. EDF will acquire full managerial control of
Edison with at least an 80% share.
-- Edison and Edipower will enter into a contract under which Edison will
supply gas to Edipower to cover 50% of Edipower's needs for a six-year period
at market prices.
The binding agreement remains subject to confirmation of Edison's share price
by the Italian Stock Exchange Commission, and the approval of the relevant EU
and Italian antitrust and regulatory authorities. The reorganization is due to
be complete by the end of June 2012.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
Edison SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Senior Unsecured Debt BB+/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg
Selm Holding International S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BB+/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by Edison SpA.
