TEXT-S&P rates McKesson Corp

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-'
preliminary senior unsecured and 'BBB+' preliminary subordinated debt ratings to
debt securities that San Francisco-based drug distributor McKesson Corp. filed
as part of a Rule 415 shelf registration. This filing falls under the SEC's 	
well-known seasoned issuer (WKSI) rules, which do not require a dollar amount 	
of securities to be registered. At the same time, we withdrew our preliminary 	
ratings on McKesson's expired WKSI shelf filed in 2009.	
	
The ratings on McKesson reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 	
expectation for high-single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2012, largely 	
because of the impact of acquisitions and the strong performance of the 	
company's technology solutions business. We believe revenue growth will 	
decline to low single digits in fiscal 2013, in line with our expectations for 	
the pharmaceutical distribution industry. We believe revenues will be hurt by 	
the conversion of branded drugs to generic, but expect this to help operating 	
margins. We project a 10-basis-point annual improvement in margin beginning in 	
fiscal 2013. McKesson has industry-leading margins, largely because of its 	
higher-margin technology solutions business.	
	
	
RATING LIST	
McKesson Corp.	
	
Corporate credit rating              A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Assigned	
	
Sr unsecured 2012 shelf debt         A-(prelim)	
Sub 2012 shelf debt                  BBB+(prelim)	
	
Rating Withdrawn                     To           From	
	
Sr unsecured 2009 shelf debt         NR           A-(prelim)	
Sub 2009 shelf debt                  NR           BBB+(prelim)

