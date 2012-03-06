版本:
TEXT-S&P revises First-Citizens Bank & Trust outlook

Overview	
     -- First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB) announced that it needed an 	
extension to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 	
2011. 	
     -- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on the company's 	
subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), to negative from stable.	
     -- We also affirmed our 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC.	
     -- We expect FCB to comply with the extension deadline. However, we could 	
lower the rating on FCBTC if, in our view, the firm's systems and processes 	
aren't able to keep pace with its growth.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), a subsidiary of First 	
Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB; not rated), to negative from stable. At the 	
same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions followed FCB's announcement that it wasn't able to file its 	
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, within the 	
prescribed period. FCB is in the process of providing its independent 	
accountants with additional requested information. 	
	
FCB's management team has become more aggressive in acquiring selected assets 	
and assuming selected liabilities of failed banking institutions via Federal 	
Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-assisted transactions. Since 2009, FCB entered 	
into six FDIC-assisted transactions that augmented its presence in regions 	
where it previously had a small market share, mainly in Western U.S. markets. 	
Earlier this year, we noted that while these transactions should have 	
long-term financial benefits for FCB, they pose integration and operational 	
risks for the company (see "First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.," published Jan. 	
6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Outlook	
We view FCB's late filing as evidence of such operational risks. If the 	
company's operations aren't able to keep pace with the organization's growth, 	
such that its risk management practices cannot sustain the needs of the larger 	
consolidated entity, we could lower the rating on FCBTC. Alternatively, we 	
could revise the rating outlook on FCBTC to stable if this proves to be a 	
one-time event and management successfully integrates the firm's recent 	
acquisitions.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
                                      To                   From	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB+/Negative/A-2    BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
SACP                                  bbb+                 bbb+	
  Anchor                              bbb+                 bbb+	
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)	
  Capital and Earnings                Strong (+1)          Strong (+1)	
  Risk Position                       Adequate (0)         Adequate (0)	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              Average	
                                      and Adequate (0)     and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                               0                    0	
  GRE Support                         0                    0	
  Group Support                       0                    0	
  Sovereign Support                   0                    0	
	
Additional Factors                    0                    0	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                   From	
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2    BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.	
 Certificate Of Deposit	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/A-2               	
 Subordinated                           BBB                	
	
FCB/NC Capital Trust I	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+

