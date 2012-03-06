TEXT-S&P may still raise Lam Research ratings

Overview
-- The ratings on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider Lam
Research remain on CreditWatch with positive implications following its
announcement that it will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. in a
stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion expected to close in
the second calendar quarter of 2012.
-- We expect that Lam Research's business risk profile will improve as a
result of materially better product diversity.
-- Pro forma leverage will rise only moderately despite the merger and
significant planned share repurchases.
-- We are keeping all our ratings on Lam Research, including the 'BB+'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping
all of its ratings on Lam Research Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on
Dec. 15, 2011.
Rationale
Lam Research is a global producer of plasma etch and single-wafer cleaning
tools used to manufacture memory, logic, and micro-electromechanical system
devices.
We placed Lam Research's ratings on CreditWatch following the announcement
that the company will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. (unrated) in a
stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion or 1.125 shares of
Lam Research for each share of Novellus. We expect the proposed merger to
improve our view of Lam Research's business risk profile as the company
expands its leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus
in plasma etch and single-wafer clean segments of the semiconductor wafer
equipment addressable market. Novellus is a leader in deposition and surface
preparation semiconductor equipment, with sales and EBITDA at approximately
half Lam Research's size.
Additionally, Lam Research anticipates significant cost synergies as a result
of the transaction. We are likely to view the combined business profile as
"satisfactory", while we consider Lam Research's current business "fair" (both
terms as defined in our criteria).
Pro forma for the transaction, funded debt will increase due to the existing
$700 million of Novellus debt, thereby increasing pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to
1.6x from about 1.0x (for Lam Research stand-alone) at the quarter ended Dec.
31, 2011. Cash was about $3.1 billion at the end of calendar year 2011, a
portion of which the company will use to fund its $1.6 billion share
repurchase program, along with excess cash flow generated in the interim
period prior to an expected second-quarter 2012 closing date.
CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor the progress of the transaction. As part of our
review, we will also reassess the company's business and financial risk
profiles, as well as its financial policies and future growth strategies.
Based on a preliminary assessment of the combined company's business profile
and pro forma capital structure, an upgrade to investment grade is the most
likely outcome, given the current transaction parameters.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Positive
Lam Research Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 3