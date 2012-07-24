TEXT-S&P comments on White Mountains Insurance Group

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.'s (WTM; BBB/Stable/--) recent investment in HG Global Ltd. has no impact on our rating on WTM. WTM capitalized HG Global with approximately $600 million to fund newly formed mutual bond insurer Build America Mutual Assurance Co. (BAM; AA/Stable/--) through surplus notes and to provide reinsurance support for municipal bond insurance risks BAM underwrites (see Build America Mutual Assurance Co. Rated 'AA'; Outlook Stable, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The investment in HG Global (and indirectly in BAM) should increase the diversity of WTM's earnings by providing a future source of income beyond its current investments in majority-owned specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. and 100% owned global reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. We continue to view WTM's merger and acquisition strategy as opportunistic and believe the holding company is likely to continue to make acquisitions and dispositions in coming years. Consistent with this opinion, we believe WTM will seek to syndicate approximately $110 million of its HG Global investment to other investors, and view this as rating neutral (see White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Upgraded To 'BBB' From 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable, published June 29, 2012).
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.