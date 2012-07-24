版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 00:39 BJT

CRESCENTRESOURCESLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 24 Crescent Resources LLC: * Moodys assigns first-time rating of caa2 to Crescent Resources * Rpt-moodys assigns first-time rating of caa2 to crescent resources

