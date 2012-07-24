版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects Banco de Sabadell guaranteed bond rating

Overview
     -- Due to an error, we did not enter into our database, the issue rating 
we assigned to the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond (GGB) due 2014 
issued by Banco de Sabadell S.A. in December 2011.
     -- As a result, this issue rating was never published or updated.
     -- We are correcting this error by publishing the current 'BBB+' issue 
rating on the GGB and entering it into our database.

Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published its 'BBB+' 
issue rating on the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond ("Bonos 
Garantizados por la Administracion General del Estado I/2011")  due 2014 
issued in December 2011 by Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell; 
BB+/Negative/B).

Rationale
Due to an error, we did not enter into our rating database, the issue rating 
we originally assigned to the GGB issued by Sabadell in December 2011. 
Consequently, the rating was never published or updated.

Based on our review of the state guarantee, the bank's GGB issuance qualifies 
for our rating substitution treatment. The rating on the GGB solely reflects 
the unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantee of payment of scheduled 
interest and principal provided by the Spanish government. Accordingly, the 
rating transition provided below on the GGB reflects the deterioration in our 
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 

Today's publishing of the issue rating on the GGB does not affect our 
counterparty credit or other issue ratings on Sabadell.

Dec. 23, 2011
Original issue rating assigned
To                    
AA-/Watch Neg         

Jan. 13, 2012
Downgraded and removed from CreditWatch negative
To                    From
A                     AA-/Watch Neg

April 26, 2012
Downgraded
To                    From
BBB+                  A

Related Criteria And Research
Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt, April 6, 2009


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

