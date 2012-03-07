TEXT-S&P affirms ING U.S. insurance ratings at 'A-'

Overview

-- We are affirming our ratings on ING U.S. Insurance and its U.S. holding companies and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where they had been placed Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The affirmation reflects our prior ratings action taken when the company announced a $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion in earnings charge that would be taken in fourth-quarter 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects the favorable trend and diversity seen in the operating performance of the ongoing U.S. businesses, the reduced risk profile of the investment portfolio, and ING US Insurance's pro forma year-end 2011 capital adequacy position as measured by our model.

-- We consider the $1.5 billion letter of credit, which was put in place during the fourth quarter of 2011 to offset the additional reserve requirements on the legacy U.S. variable annuity business, as operating leverage within our analysis. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on ING U.S. Insurance's operating companies: ING Life Insurance and Annuity Co.; ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Co.; Midwestern United Life Insurance Company; ReliaStar Life Insurance Co.; ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. of New York; Security Life of Denver Insurance Co.; collectively, ING U.S. Insurance. We have also affirmed the counterparty credit ratings on its U.S. holding companies. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is stable. (See ratings list.) Rationale The affirmation reflects our decision to treat the firm's $1.5 billion long dated irrevocable nonrecourse letter of credit (LC) as operating leverage rather than financial leverage within our analysis. The LC from ING Bank, N.V. was put in place during the fourth quarter of 2011 to offset the additional reserve requirements on the legacy U.S. variable annuity (VA) business. Our affirmation also reflects the favorable trend seen in the operating performance of the ongoing businesses, the reduced risk profile of the investment portfolio, and ING U.S. Insurance's pro forma year-end 2011 capital adequacy position as measured by our model. The 2011 capital adequacy position was lifted by the favorable change in ING U.S. Insurance's total adjusted capital by approximately $900 million, capital relief realized from the sell-down of RMBS and CMBS investments, and the contingent capital created by the $1.5 billion 20-year irrevocable nonrecourse LC from ING Bank. Our view on capital adequacy for the U.S. operations is a consolidated one and includes the dedicated offshore affiliate, Security Life of Denver International (SLDI; not rated), which is owned by ING America Insurance Holdings, Inc., and reinsures the bulk of ING U.S. Insurance's closed block VA liabilities. The LC was established to backstop the reinsurance required to support the additional reserves required against the closed U.S. VA book. Reserve credit has been given by the Iowa regulator. The LC facility has been structured so that the investment securities in the reinsurance trust should be used to pay VA claims first, prior to a draw on the LC. Draws on the LC may only be used as prescribed by the reinsurance agreement. Prior to expiry, the L/C can be drawn and converted to a loan due in 2041 that is only recourse to SLDI. Our decision to treat the $1.5 billion LC as operating leverage, rather than financial leverage, came about following our deeper review of the transaction. Our current view is that the LC is akin to stop loss reinsurance, and we now treat the counterparty credit rating on ING Bank as we would for a reinsurer. Given concentration charges are applied to reinsurance recoverable within our capital model, the same principals are applied to the LC. Our treatment of the LC reflects our belief that ING U.S. Insurance will reduce the single-name exposure associated with the LC by having a confirming bank backstop a portion of the LC in the very near term. Any single-name exposure over our concentration limits will be haircut from our measure of capital adequacy. We believe that the $3.3 billion in reserve strengthening and the $3.3 billion in deferred acquisition costs unlocking made on the U.S. VA book in 2010 and 2011 reflect the significant amount of risk residing within this closed block. We also believe that the quality of earnings generated by the consolidated U.S. operations is weaker than we originally thought due to the drag created by the U.S. VA block. The company could take future reserve adjustments on this block if the low equity market and the low interest rate environment persist or worsen and are not fully offset by ING's delta and rho hedging activities. ING U.S. Insurance terminated the sale of VAs in early 2009. We believe that ING Group will provide the management and financial support required to successfully launch the IPO of the U.S. operations, and that it will take steps to leave these operations with a strong balance sheet, capitalization that is redundant at the 'A' confidence level, and limited legacy issues in order to maximize the value of this property. Standard & Poor's expects ING to oversee the IPO process to allow the U.S. management team to remain focused on its core businesses. We believe that the IPO will proceed as planned given the track record of senior management and the group with these types of transactions. ING U.S. Insurance's current CEO and EVP of Finance and Strategy were both involved with AIG's IPO of AIA and divestiture of ALICO. In addition, ING Groep successfully completed an IPO of its Canadian general insurance operations in 2009. Collectively, ING U.S. Insurance has what we consider a strong competitive position in the U.S. given its established multichannel distribution network and strong capital adequacy and good financial flexibility. ING U.S. Insurance holds a leading position in the retirement services space and it has maintained a strong presence in the U.S. individual life insurance market. The firm's risk profile has been decreasing with the partial interest rate (rho) hedges that it has put in place over the past year, equity hedges on its VA block, the sell-down of some of the riskier asset classes in the investment portfolio such as residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and the firm's focus on generating earnings from lower risk and fee type products. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that the IPO will proceed as planned with limited disruption to the underlying business, the balance sheet will continue to strengthen, and that there will not be any significant accounting implications with the planned conversion to U.S. GAAP from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). We expect the sale of core products to remain in line with industry trends, stability in client balances, and U.S. operating earnings of $850 million (pretax) in 2012 on an IFRS basis. We expect to see a financial leverage ratio below 35%, a fixed charge ratio at 3x-5x, loan loss impairments of less than $400 million in 2012, and capital adequacy as measured by our model supportive of an 'A' confidence level. We could lower the ratings by one notch if capitalization falls below the 'A' confidence level as measured by our model; further material reserve and capital requirements arise from the legacy VA block; there are higher-than-expected investment losses; we see a material deterioration in operating earnings, the underlying franchise, or competitive position; or we see evidence that the performance of ING U.S. Insurance is being impaired by the uncertainty surrounding its divestment. Based on the current information that we have from ING US Insurance, we see no upside potential for the ratings over the short term; however, this situation could change if the franchise position, operating earnings, investment quality, and capital adequacy position show continued improvement, and no further material adverse developments come from the closed VA block. Related Criteria And Research

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From ING America Insurance Holdings Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Lion Connecticut Holdings Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- ING U.S. Annuity and Life Insurance Co. Security Life of Denver Insurance Co. Reliastar Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 ING Life Insurance & Annuity Co. Reliastar Life Insurance Co. of New York Midwestern United Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A-/Watch Neg/-- Security Life of Denver Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 ING Life Insurance & Annuity Co. Reliastar Life Insurance Co. of New York Reliastar Life Insurance Co. Midwestern United Life Insurance Co. ING U.S. Annuity and Life Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A-/Watch Neg/-- ING Security Life Institutional Funding Senior Secured A- A-/Watch Neg Equitable of Iowa Cos. Capital Trust II Preferred Stock BB BB/Watch Neg ReliaStar Financial Corp. Preferred Stock BB BB/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.