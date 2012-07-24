版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Isle Of Capri Casinos notes 'CCC+'

Overview
     -- U.S. casino operator Isle of Capri plans to issue $350 million of 
senior subordinated notes due 2020.
     -- We are assigning our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the notes with a 
recovery rating of '6'. 
     -- The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance its 7% senior 
subordinated notes due 2014.
     -- We are placing our issue-level rating on the company's 7.75% senior 
notes due 2019 on CreditWatch with positive implications. 

Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+' 
issue-level rating to St. Louis-based Isle of Capri Casino Inc.'s 
planned $350 million senior subordinated notes due 2020. The recovery rating is
'6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default. Isle plans to use the proceeds to
refinance its 7% senior subordinated notes due 2014 ($357 million outstanding).

We are placing our issue-level rating on the company's 7.75% senior notes due 
2019 on CreditWatch with positive implications. As part of the senior 
subordinated notes refinancing, the maturities of the company's revolving 
credit facility and term loan will be extended to 2016 and 2017, respectively, 
from 2013. With the extended maturities, our default year under our simulated 
default scenario has been pushed out versus our previous analysis, resulting 
in a lower level of secured debt outstanding and improved recovery prospects 
for the senior notes. On completion of the new notes offering, we expect to 
revise our recovery rating on the 7.75% senior notes upward to '4' 
(expectation of 30% to 50% recovery) from '5' (10% to 30% recovery) and raise 
our issue-level rating to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance with our notching 
criteria. 

Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Isle is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. 
The rating reflects our assessment of Isle's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged" and its business risk profile as "fair," according to our rating 
criteria.

Our assessment of Isle's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects 
our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain over 6x in the near term 
and our expectation that the company will generate negative free operating 
cash flow in fiscal 2013. These factors are offset by minimal near-term 
maturities, the company's good interest coverage, and "adequate" liquidity. 

Our assessment of Isle's business risk profile as fair reflects its 
geographically diverse portfolio, despite locations facing competitive 
pressures because of the second-tier market position of many of its 
properties, and the company's focus on regional gaming markets, which 
experienced a lower level of revenue volatility over the last economic cycle 
than destination markets. Additionally, the near-term opening of the Cape 
Girardeau casino will improve Isle's diversity and its opening, along with 
planned asset refurbishment projects across the portfolio, will enhance the 
company's asset quality. 

Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Isle of Capri Casinos, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

CreditWatch
In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we will monitor the progress of the 
proposed transactions, including the tender offer for the senior subordinated 
notes due 2014, and expect to raise our issue-level rating on the senior notes 
once the transactions are completed.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        

New Ratings

Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.
 Subordinated                                          
  US$350 mil sr nts due 2020            CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Rating Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B-/Watch Pos       B-
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5


