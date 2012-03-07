版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 7日 星期三 23:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Concho Resources notes 'BB+'

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
issue-level and recovery ratings to Concho Resources Inc.'s (Concho)
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The assigned issue rating on the
notes is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on
this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to repay
debt under its revolving credit facility. 	
	

The ratings on oil and gas exploration and production company Concho Resources 	
Inc. reflects its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production 	
growth, and the expectation that Concho will continue to grow its midsize 	
reserve base which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves as 	
of December 31, 2011. In addition, we view it as highly favorable that the 	
company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets tend to be liquids 	
rich. The ratings on the company also reflect the company's participation in 	
the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry and its 	
geographically concentrated reserve base. 	
	

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009  	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Concho Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating              BB+/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 $500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022      BB+	
  Recovery rating                     3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐