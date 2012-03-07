TEXT-Fitch rates Community Health Systems notes 'B/RR4'

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B/RR4' rating to Community Health Systems' (Community) $750 million proposed senior unsecured notes due 2019. Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of the company's senior unsecured notes due 2015. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to Community's new $750 million senior secured bank term loan A and $750 million senior secured revolving credit facility, both due 2016. Proceeds of the term loan A will refinance a portion of the outstanding bank term loan B due 2014. The new revolving credit facility will replace the company's previous $750 million bank revolver. Community's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B', with a Positive Outlook. The ratings apply to approximately $8.8 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2011. A full ratings list appears below. THE 'B' IDR PRIMARILY REFLECTS: --Community's financial flexibility has improved in recent years. Debt-to-EBITDA dropped to around 4.8 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011 from 5.8x in 2008, the year immediately following the $6.9 billion acquisition of Triad Hospitals. --Liquidity is solid. The company generated free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less dividends and capital expenditures) of about $484 million in the latest 12-months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, and 2012-2013 debt maturities are small. Fitch expects Community to continue to prioritize hospital acquisitions as a use of cash. --Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and Fitch expects them to remain so throughout 2012. In the near term, Community's growth will be supported by its recent hospital acquisitions. --Community's patient admission policies and associated billing practices are facing heightened regulatory scrutiny. This will constrain Community's IDR at 'B' while there is ongoing uncertainty as to any potential financial or operating impact. SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Community's debt leverage has declined since the approximately $6.9 billion debt-funded acquisition of Triad Hospitals in 2007. Since the acquisition, Community has generated about $1.9 billion in cumulative FCF and has applied about $300 million for debt reduction. Total debt-to-EBITDA has dropped to 4.8x at Dec. 31, 2011 versus around 5.8x post the acquisition. The reduction in leverage is about 50% attributable to a lower outstanding debt balance and 50% to growth in EBITDA. Fitch expects that Community will probably draw down on its bank revolver in first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) to fund a portion of the costs of its late 2011 and early 2012 acquisitions. Assuming an outstanding balance of $500 million on the bank revolver, Fitch estimates Community's pro forma March 31, 2012 debt leverage at 3.6x through the bank debt and 5.1x through the senior unsecured notes. Community stepped up its acquisition activity in 2011, spending $415 million to complete four transactions during the year. The company states that its 2011 acquisitions represent about $400 million of annual revenue. Since the start of 2012, Community has completed three additional acquisitions, including two hospital acquisitions and an acquisition of outpatient diagnostic clinics. The two hospital acquisitions are expected to contribute $360 million of annual revenue. Combined, the company's 2011 and year-to-date 2012 hospital acquisitions represent about 6% of the company's 2010 revenues of $13 billion. Fitch does not anticipate Community to apply cash to meaningful debt reduction during 2012; thus any incremental drop in leverage is expected to be nominal and to depend upon growth in EBITDA. EBITDA growth could be supported by the company's recent acquisitions, although Fitch notes that there is some risk associated with the company's growth through acquisition strategy, since acquired hospitals are typically a drag on same-hospital profitability in the three-to-four-year period following the transaction. RECENT DEBT REFINANCING IMPROVES LIQUIDITY PROFILE A favorable debt maturity schedule and good liquidity also support the credit profile. Near-term debt maturities include about $35 million and $75 million of annual required principal amortization on the bank term loan A in 2012-2013, respectively. The company has recently made progress in extending its maturity profile. Over the past year it has moved a total of $3.75 billion of the $6 billion of bank term loans due 2014 to 2016 and 2017, via the issuance of the new $750 million term loan A due 2016 and two separate amend and extend agreements which pushed out $3 billion of the 2014 term loan B maturities to 2017. The 2016 and 2017 term loan maturity dates are contingent upon the refinancing of the non-extended portion of term loan B due July 2014 and the senior notes due July 2015. Community refinanced $1 billion of the $2.8 billion 2015 notes with new notes due 2019 in 4Q'11, and the current $750 million notes offering will be used to fund a tender offer for a portion of the remaining 2015 notes maturity. Assuming successful completion of the tender offer, there will be about $1 billion of remaining notes due 2015. The non-extended portion of term loan B maturing 2014 is currently about $2.2 billion. Community's liquidity was provided by approximately $129 million of cash and marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2011, availability on the company's $750 million bank revolver ($682 million available at Dec. 31, 2011 reduced for outstanding letters of credit and $30 million drawn on the facility), and FCF ($484 million for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2011). Community generates solid cash flow relative to its operating and reinvestment requirements. Mostly due to higher capital expenditures, FCF trended lower slightly lower in 2011 versus 2010 FCF of $520 million. Fitch projects FCF sustained above $300 million annually despite a persistently weak operating environment. WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS Community's organic patient volume growth has lagged the broader for-profit hospital provider industry over the past couple of years. Community's Q4'11 operating trend continued this pattern with same-hospital admissions down 6.7% and same-hospital admissions adjusted for outpatient activity down 1.4%. However, the company has not lagged its peers in top-line and EBITDA growth. Strong pricing and an active hospital acquisition strategy have supported revenue and EBITDA growth. Community has managed to achieve consistent incremental growth in EBITDA in recent periods despite the margin impacts of integrating less profitable acquired hospitals. The 13.4% EBITDA margin in 2011 was only down about 18 basis points from the 2010 level. Since there is no apparent catalyst for near-term improvement in organic patient volumes, Fitch believes Community's volume trends will remain weak in 2012. Trends that indicate higher levels of structural unemployment and growth in the consumer share of healthcare spending support an expectation of weak organic volume trends in the sector for some time to come. Continued strength in pricing will be critical to maintenance of profitability. There are some concerning headwinds to the pricing outlook, particularly in government reimbursement rates (Medicare and Medicaid payors). The hospital industry is facing scheduled reductions in Medicare reimbursement as required by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Although these reductions are small, Medicare does make up about 30% of hospitals' revenues, on average, so even stagnant growth in Medicare reimbursement is a significant headwind. In addition, hospitals are facing a tough environment with respect to state Medicaid reimbursement rates. Many states cut provider rates effective July 1, 2011, and hospitals continue to absorb the financial effects in 2012. Fitch notes, however, that Community's good geographic diversification, with 131 hospitals located across 29 states, limits its exposure to Medicaid cuts in any one state. HEIGHTENED REGULATORY SCRUTINY Since early 2011 Community's patient admission policies and associated billing practices have been the subject of heightened regulatory scrutiny. This could constrain Community's IDR to 'B' while there is ongoing uncertainty as to the potential for financial liability with respect to past billing practices or a reduction in the company's revenues and EBITDA resulting from changes in admissions practices. These regulatory issues will take some time to resolve. In the interim period, Fitch believes there is the potential that a reputational issue associated with the governmental inquiries could negatively affect operations. A persistent deterioration in the operating trend that indicates the company is losing patient market share, having difficulty recruiting or retaining physicians, or is seeing diminished acquisition opportunities will be cause for concern. GUIDELINES FOR FURTHER RATING ACTIONS An upgrade to a 'B+' IDR for Community would be consistent with financial and credit metrics maintained at or slightly better than the current levels, including total-debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x and annual FCF generation above $300 million, coupled with enhanced visibility regarding regulatory scrutiny of the company's patient admissions and billing practices and any associated financial liability. Given the company's currently solid level of financial flexibility relative to the 'B' IDR, Fitch believes that downward pressure on the ratings is unlikely outside of event risk surrounding an acquisition. Community has demonstrated that it will consider large transactions, as evidenced by the $6.9 billion Triad Hospitals acquisition in 2007 and its December 2010 bid to acquire Tenet Healthcare Corp. However, Fitch expects that in the near term Community will probably continue to focus its acquisition efforts on smaller transactions that can be cash funded. Fitch currently rates Community as follows: --IDR 'B'; --Senior secured credit facility 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B/RR4'. The Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of Community will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), rather than a liquidation. Fitch uses a 7.0x distressed enterprise value multiple reflecting the low end of recent acquisition multiples within the healthcare space. Fitch stresses Dec. 31, 2011 LTM EBITDA by 30%, considering post-restructuring estimates for interest and rent expense and maintenance-level capital expenditure as well as debt financial maintenance covenant requirements. Fitch estimates the adjusted distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to be approximately $9 billion. The 'BB/RR1' rating for the bank facility reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B/RR4' rating on the unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery in the 31%-51% range. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). --'For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis: Third Quarter 2011' (Jan 9, 2012) --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Dec. 7, 2011) --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Changes in Bad Debt Reporting Will Improve Disclosure' (July 26, 2011) --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: A Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices' (June 8, 2011) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: For-Profit Hospital Insights 2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Accelerating Regulatory and Fiscal Challenges For Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis: Third-Quarter 2011 Corporate Rating Methodology For Profit Hospital Insights: Changes in Bad Debt Reporting Will Improve Disclosure