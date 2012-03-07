版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Priceline.com rating to 'BBB'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based online travel agency Priceline experienced strong
growth in 	
2011, and we expect the company to continue to gain market share this year.	
     -- We are upgrading the company to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook 	
is stable.	
     -- In addition, we are assigning Priceline.com's $875 million convertible 	
notes due 2018 our issue-level rating of 'BBB'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will be 	
able to maintain current credit metrics despite continuing soft economic 	
conditions.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Norwalk, Conn.-based Priceline.com Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. 	
The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's $875 million convertible notes due 	
2018 our issue-level rating of 'BBB'. Priceline.com will use proceeds from the 	
offering for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and 	
acquisitions. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade is based on Priceline.com's strong operating performance in 2011. 	
We believe that the company gained market share in Asia, Europe, and North 	
America, primarily through its Booking.com and Agoda brands. The 'BBB' rating 	
is based on our expectation that Priceline.com's performance will remain 	
fairly robust over the intermediate term and that the company will maintain 	
its moderate financial policy and strong liquidity. That said, we believe that 	
Priceline.com's pace of growth will moderate over time.	
	
We view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" (based on our 	
criteria), reflecting its market-leading position in European hotel 	
reservation services, especially in secondary and tertiary markets, and its 	
growing presence in Asia and other markets. We believe that these strengths 	
are sustainable over the near-to-intermediate term, although competitive 	
pressure from entrenched rivals and potential entrants remains a prominent 	
long-term risk. We assess Priceline.com's financial risk as "intermediate." We 	
expect the company to maintain its prudent approach regarding share 	
repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions.	
	
Booking.com, Priceline.com's European hotel booking subsidiary, is the key 	
driver of the company's revenue and EBITDA growth. Through Booking.com, 	
Priceline.com established an early lead in many secondary and tertiary tourist 	
destinations in Europe. In turn, the company has benefited from growing 	
traveler interest in those markets. Booking.com has a very strong competitive 	
position in the European hotel markets and significantly more hotel partners 	
than its main competitor, Expedia Inc. Expedia has traditionally focused on 	
major European travel destinations, such as London and Paris. Though Expedia 	
and other competitors have shifted their attention to secondary and tertiary 	
destinations, building critical mass in these areas will take time and 	
financial investment.	
	
Since 2011, Booking.com has been aggressively expanding its presence in North 	
America and Asia. Priceline.com also has another fast-growing subsidiary in 	
Asia, Agoda. Currently, the revenue contribution from Agoda is relatively 	
small, but if Agoda continues its growth trajectory in the burgeoning Asian 	
markets, its revenue and profit contribution to Priceline.com could become 	
meaningful in several years. Priceline.com's domestic operations account for 	
less than one-third of gross bookings, but they face more competitive pressure 	
than the company's European operations.	
	
The weak global economy has not had much of an impact on online travel 	
agencies. Changing consumer preferences toward online travel research and 	
online booking of travel services more than offset any macroeconomic effect. 	
Additionally, difficult economic times tend to encourage price-shopping 	
behavior, which benefits online travel agencies.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 revenue to grow at a mid-teens 	
percentage rate and EBITDA to grow at a mid-20% rate. Given the company's 	
strong performance in the first nine months of 2011, year-over-year 	
comparisons in 2012 will be more difficult. The expansion of Booking.com in 	
the Americas and Asia, along with Agoda in Asia, will aid growth. Considering 	
Priceline.com's scale, it will be increasingly difficult to maintain a 	
very-high-double-digit growth rate. The company's margin is better than most 	
of its peers'. We expect margin expansion will continue in 2012, but will 	
moderate somewhat as a result of higher marketing expenses.	
	
Priceline.com's operating performance in the fourth quarter of 2011 exceeded 	
our expectations. EBITDA increased about 37% year over year on revenue growth 	
of 35%, reflecting strong international bookings. International gross bookings 	
grew 66% (67% on a local currency basis) as a result of increasing demand and 	
higher room nights and rental car days. Domestic gross bookings grew 16%, 	
boosted by higher hotel room nights and airline ticket sales. For year-end 	
2011, Priceline.com's EBITDA margin was 33.4%, up from 27.1% in 2010. Growth 	
in higher-margin agency revenue from Booking.com and operating leverage led 	
the margin expansion. We expect that the EBITDA margin will continue to expand 	
in 2012 as Booking.com gains traction in new markets. Pro forma debt leverage 	
at the end of 2011 was 1.2x, up from 0.7x at the end of 2010. We believe that 	
management will maintain total debt to EBITDA at 2x or less. 	
	
Priceline.com generates strong discretionary cash flow, converting 85% of 	
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2011. The high conversion rate 	
benefited from low interest expense and low tax liability. The company had 	
about $1.2 billion of net usable operating loss carry-forwards in the U.S. at 	
the end of 2011, which it can use to significantly reduce tax exposure. 	
Capital spending and working capital requirements are also low. We expect that 	
the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will be around 70% in 	
2012. We believe the most probable uses of cash over the intermediate term 	
will be for acquisitions, share repurchases, debt repayment, and possible 	
dividends.	
	
Liquidity 	
We view Priceline.com's liquidity profile as "strong." Our assessment 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 18 to 24 	
months to exceed uses by over 1.5x.	
     -- We believe cash sources would remain positive even if a 30% EBITDA 	
decline were to occur.	
     -- We expect the company would maintain covenant compliance, even if a 	
30% decrease in EBITDA were to occur. 	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb low-probability, 	
high-impact events without refinancing. 	
     -- We believe the company has well-established and solid relationships 	
with its banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.	
	
Cash sources include pro forma cash and cash equivalents and investments of 	
around $3.5 billion, an undrawn revolving credit facility of $1 billion due 	
2016, and expected discretionary cash flow of more than $1.4 billion in 2012. 	
Cash uses are mainly for capital expenditures and convertible bond 	
conversions, which require that the principal be met in cash.	
	
There are three financial covenants under the company's revolving credit 	
facility: a maximum debt leverage ratio, a maximum net debt leverage ratio, 	
and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Priceline.com has not used the 	
revolving credit facility since the inception of the agreement and has a 	
significant cushion of compliance with the covenants.	
	
Outlook 	
The rating outlook is stable. Priceline.com's performance has been very 	
strong, which gives us confidence the company can maintain current credit 	
metrics despite continuing soft economic conditions. We expect operating 	
performance to remain solid. We could raise the rating over the intermediate 	
if the company successful expands in new markets, maintains its competitive 	
edge, and sustains strong profitability and credit measures. However, if new 	
entrants or existing competitors threaten Priceline.com's competitive position 	
in Europe or the U.S., leading to revenue and margin deterioration, we could 	
lower the rating, depending on the extent of such pressures. Additionally, we 	
could revisit the rating if the company adopts a more aggressive financial 	
policy, either through share repurchases or acquisitions, leading debt 	
leverage to exceed 2x on a more than temporary basis. 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                           To              From	
Priceline.com Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating   BBB/Stable/--   BBB-/Positive/--	
 Senior Unsecured          BBB             BBB-	
	
New Rating	
	
Priceline.com Inc.	
 $875M conv nts due 2018   BBB

