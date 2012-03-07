TEXT-Fitch release on Old Republic International

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has updated its liquidity analysis of
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) following the publication
of its yearend 2011 10-K and annual report to shareholders. Since Jan. 25, 2012,
Fitch's rating of ORI has been on Rating Watch Negative due to concerns related
to ORI's ability to repay or refinance its debt should acceleration occur linked
to a potential breach of a subsidiary collateral covenant. A complete list of
ORI's current ratings follows at the end of this press release.
Based on its updated analysis, Fitch believes that ORI's liquidity is moderately
tighter than previously expected, placing even greater uncertainty on ORI's
ability to fund a potential debt acceleration. ORI is subject to acceleration on
its debt if any of its significant subsidiaries experience bankruptcy,
insolvency, rehabilitation or reorganization. ORI's troubled mortgage insurance
subsidiary, Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC), is currently under an
Order of Supervision, which ORI management has reported will not trigger the
covenant.
At year-end 2011, ORI reported approximately $500 million of parent liquidity
resources, comprised of $135 million of cash and short-term investments at the
parent holding company level, and $361 million of dividends that could be
upstreamed by its insurance company subsidiaries during 2012 without prior
regulatory approval. This is less than Fitch's earlier expectation of
approximately $730 million from these two sources.
ORI's outstanding debt is $866 million, and annual interest is projected by
Fitch to be approximately $31 million in 2012. This creates a potential funding
shortfall of approximately $400 million in the event of acceleration.
Favorably, ORI appears to have sufficient internal liquidity to repay its $316
million senior note, which matures May 12, 2012. However, even without a debt
acceleration, after interest and the maturity, Fitch projects that ORI's
internal liquidity would fall slightly short of fully funding ORI's shareholder
dividend, which is estimated at $178 million in 2012.
The company reports that it is exploring numerous options to address its
liquidity needs, including a debt covenant amendment that would remove RMIC from
the definition of a significant subsidiary, raising additional capital, or
utilization of the intra system dividend capacity. Upward movement in ORI's
rating is highly likely if management was able to fully mitigate its
covenant/acceleration risk.
Fitch believes that ORI's holding company ratings are subject to above-average
ratings migration over the near to intermediate term. Such migration could
include sudden, multi-notch downgrade risk, as well as the potential for a
multi-notch upgrade.
The most noteworthy multi-notch downgrade risk, as reflected in the ongoing
Rating Watch Negative, would be acceleration of ORI's debt obligations without
sufficient liquidity to meet them. This would result in a default, and a sharp
downgrade in ORI's holding company ratings.
Fitch notes that there may be additional sources of liquidity to the holding
company not discussed in the above analysis, such as via inter-company transfers
from non-regulated subsidiaries or intermediate holding companies. However,
these are not specified in ORI's yearend 10-K or annual report.
The following ratings for ORI remain on Rating Watch Negative:
Old Republic International Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating 'BB';
--$316 million 8% senior notes due May 12, 2012 'BB-';
--$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 'BB-'.
Bituminous Casualty Corp.
Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co.
Great West Casualty Co.
Old Republic Insurance Co.
Old Republic Lloyds of Texas
Old Republic General Insurance Co.
Old Republic Surety Co.
Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co.
Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co.
Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co.
American Guaranty Title Insurance Co.
Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co.
Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.
--IFS 'A-'.