TEXT-Fitch release on Old Republic International

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has updated its liquidity analysis of 	
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) following the publication
of its yearend 2011 10-K and annual report to shareholders. Since Jan. 25, 2012,	
Fitch's rating of ORI has been on Rating Watch Negative due to concerns related 	
to ORI's ability to repay or refinance its debt should acceleration occur linked	
to a potential breach of a subsidiary collateral covenant. A complete list of 	
ORI's current ratings follows at the end of this press release. 	
	
Based on its updated analysis, Fitch believes that ORI's liquidity is moderately	
tighter than previously expected, placing even greater uncertainty on ORI's 	
ability to fund a potential debt acceleration. ORI is subject to acceleration on	
its debt if any of its significant subsidiaries experience bankruptcy, 	
insolvency, rehabilitation or reorganization. ORI's troubled mortgage insurance 	
subsidiary, Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC), is currently under an 	
Order of Supervision, which ORI management has reported will not trigger the 	
covenant. 	
	
At year-end 2011, ORI reported approximately $500 million of parent liquidity 	
resources, comprised of $135 million of cash and short-term investments at the 	
parent holding company level, and $361 million of dividends that could be 	
upstreamed by its insurance company subsidiaries during 2012 without prior 	
regulatory approval. This is less than Fitch's earlier expectation of 	
approximately $730 million from these two sources.	
	
ORI's outstanding debt is $866 million, and annual interest is projected by 	
Fitch to be approximately $31 million in 2012. This creates a potential funding 	
shortfall of approximately $400 million in the event of acceleration.  	
	
Favorably, ORI appears to have sufficient internal liquidity to repay its $316 	
million senior note, which matures May 12, 2012. However, even without a debt 	
acceleration, after interest and the maturity, Fitch projects that ORI's 	
internal liquidity would fall slightly short of fully funding ORI's shareholder 	
dividend, which is estimated at $178 million in 2012.	
	
The company reports that it is exploring numerous options to address its 	
liquidity needs, including a debt covenant amendment that would remove RMIC from	
the definition of a significant subsidiary, raising additional capital, or 	
utilization of the intra system dividend capacity. Upward movement in ORI's 	
rating is highly likely if management was able to fully mitigate its 	
covenant/acceleration risk. 	
	
Fitch believes that ORI's holding company ratings are subject to above-average 	
ratings migration over the near to intermediate term. Such migration could 	
include sudden, multi-notch downgrade risk, as well as the potential for a 	
multi-notch upgrade. 	
	
The most noteworthy multi-notch downgrade risk, as reflected in the ongoing 	
Rating Watch Negative, would be acceleration of ORI's debt obligations without 	
sufficient liquidity to meet them. This would result in a default, and a sharp 	
downgrade in ORI's holding company ratings. 	
	
Fitch notes that there may be additional sources of liquidity to the holding 	
company not discussed in the above analysis, such as via inter-company transfers	
from non-regulated subsidiaries or intermediate holding companies. However, 	
these are not specified in ORI's yearend 10-K or annual report. 	
	
The following ratings for ORI remain on Rating Watch Negative: 	
	
Old Republic International Corp. 	
--Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; 	
--$316 million 8% senior notes due May 12, 2012 'BB-';	
--$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 'BB-'.	
	
Bituminous Casualty Corp. 	
Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co. 	
Great West Casualty Co. 	
Old Republic Insurance Co. 	
Old Republic Lloyds of Texas 	
Old Republic General Insurance Co. 	
Old Republic Surety Co. 	
Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co.	
Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co.	
Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co.	
American Guaranty Title Insurance Co. 	
Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co. 	
Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. 	
--IFS 'A-'.

