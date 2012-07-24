版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 03:53 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Isle of Capri's proposed snr sub notes

July 24 Moody's rates Isle of Capri's proposed $350 million senior subordinated notes Caa1, affirms B2 corporate family rating; outlook stable

