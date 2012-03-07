TEXT-S&P rates Marsh & McLennan notes 'BBB-'

-- Marsh & McLennan has announced the issuance of $250 million in senior
unsecured notes.
-- We expect proceeds of the debt issuance to refinance $250 million
outstanding notes maturing in March 2012.
-- We are assigning a 'BBB-' debt rating to the notes.
-- The company's credit profile will remain unchanged as a result of the
debt issuance.
March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Marsh & McLennan Cos.'s (MMC)
$250 million senior notes due 2017.
We expect the notes issuance to refinance the company's existing 6.25% $250
million outstanding notes due in March 2012. Accordingly, we expect financial
leverage of approximately 2.7x at year-end 2011 to remain unchanged as a
result of the notes issuance. Although the company has the capacity to fund
this upcoming debt maturity internally (its cash position was $2.1 billion as
of year-end 2011), it is refinancing to maintain its financial flexibility and
benefit from the low interest rate environment (which should result in a lower
coupon rate for the new issuance as compared to the 6.25% note that is
maturing).
The counterparty credit rating on MMC (BBB-/Stable/A-3) is based on the
company's good competitive position in the risk and insurance services and
consulting segments, as well as significant improvements in operating margins
and fixed-charge coverage in recent quarters. In addition, the company has
good liquidity, with a strong cash balance. Partially offsetting these
positive factors is MMC's historically marginal consolidated operating
performance and fixed-charge coverage metrics, which were the result of
significant restructuring, goodwill, and legal/regulatory settlement charges
in prior years. In addition, although earnings have improved significantly in
recent quarters, we believe there is some execution risk related to the
management team fully delivering long-lasting improvements in operating
results for MMC. Finally, we believe difficult macroeconomic factors will
likely limit MMC's organic revenue growth potential in the near term.
RATINGS LIST
Marsh & McLennan Cos.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
New Rating
Marsh & McLennan Cos.
Senior Unsecured
$250 Mil. Sr. Notes Due 2017 BBB-
