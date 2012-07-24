TEXT-S&P says Regions Financial ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Regions Financial Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the company's second-quarter results, which we view as good and generally consistent with our expectations. Regions reported net income of $280 million from continuing operations, up from $185 million in the first quarter. Net income available to common shareholders was reduced by $71 million for accelerated accretion of the discount and final preferred dividends on the company's redeemed $3.5 billion in cumulative preferred shares sold to the U.S. Treasury. Pretax, preprovision income increased strongly from last quarter and exceeded our expectations because of a higher net interest margin (NIM) and lower noninterest expenses. Specifically, the NIM rose by 7 basis points from the first quarter to 3.16%, and we expect that it could be stable over the next several quarters. Results also benefited from much lower loan-loss provisions, but we expect them to rebound toward a more normal level in the second half of 2012. Credit quality continued to improve in the second quarter as lower nonaccrual loans, net charge-offs, Business Services criticized loans, and inflows of nonperforming loans suggest. However, our assessment of Regions' risk position remains "moderate" (as our criteria describe the term) given that the level of total nonperforming assets (NPAs) remains high, in part because of the bank's large amount of restructured loans, which we include in our calculations. We expect further improvement in credit quality in the second half of 2012, but we think it could be gradual given the bank's loan exposures in the southeast. Net loan balances fell slightly from the previous quarter because of continued declines in investor commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances. Average deposit balances were stable, while deposit costs continued to drop, and we think they could decline further in the near term. Capital ratios improved in the quarter because of earnings retention following a significant increase in common equity ratios in the first quarter, aided by Regions' roughly $900 million equity issuance. Our assessment of the company's capital and earnings is "adequate," largely based on our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. The rating outlook is stable, primarily given our conservative expectations for improvements in overall credit quality.