TEXT-S&P cuts German Residential Asset Note Distributor ratings

OVERVIEW -- The loan backing German Residential Asset Note Distributor continues to benefit from stable financial ratios but, in our opinion, the refinance risk increasingly outweighs the positive credit indicators. -- We have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes, to reflect our view on the refinancing risk resulting from the current market lending conditions, loan size, and upcoming loan maturity. -- German Residential Asset Note Distributor is a secured loan German multifamily transaction, with loan maturity in July 2013 and note legal final maturity in July 2016. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on German Residential Asset Note Distributor PLC's (GRAND) class A and B notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class C, D, E, and F notes, and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes (see list below). GRAND is a secured-loan (as represented by the real-estate funding notes issued by each of the 29 REF borrowers) German multifamily housing transaction that closed in July 2006 with a note balance of EUR5,416,000,000 (excluding up to EUR133 million of class C treasury notes). It was originated by Barclays Bank PLC and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. Additionally, there is senior, existing subsidized and nonsubsidized debt of EUR1.446 billion. Loan maturity is in July 2013 and note maturity in July 2016. We have taken today's rating actions in light of our view on the significant refinance risks associated with the upcoming loan maturity, and--given the size of the portfolio--the relatively limited timeframe of three years to repay the loan ahead of note maturity. The current securitized loan balance is EUR4,517,208,300 and the whole-loan balance is EUR5,669,985,662 (including senior subsidized debt). The loan continues to perform well, in our view, with stable financial ratios: The whole-loan loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 73% and the securitized LTV ratio is 59%, while the whole-loan interest coverage ratio is 1.15x against a covenant of 1.05x. The borrower has continued to sell individual properties, with the number of residential units now totaling 162,053--down from 164,365 at closing. During Q4 2011, the borrower sold 1,147 units (and 818 in Q3 2011). At the portfolio level, rents have continued to increase to EUR5.13/sq m at the end of Q4 2011 from EUR5.07/sq m in the previous quarter, while the vacancy rate has declined to 4.53% from 5.11%. Deutchse Annington (Terra Firma) (DAIG; the borrower) and the Blackstone Group (its financial adviser) have started considering possible options for a future restructuring. According to a special notice that we received in October 2011: "DAIG has informed the Issuer that it met with the Ad-Hoc Group of noteholders on an unrestricted basis on 7 October 2011 to discuss a revised timetable and process for agreeing the commercial terms of the proposal to "amend and extend" the Grand Securitisation through a solvent scheme of arrangement. A further notice received on March 6, 2012 stated that discussions with the Ad-Hoc Group of noteholders were "nearing finality." We note in press reports that Deutsche Annington plans to refinance EUR500 million per year after splitting the property portfolio into smaller subportfolios, and that it expects an increase in the loan and note margins in return for the debt extension. Given the target of EUR500 million per year, compared with an earlier media-reported figure of EUR1 billion per year, this reduced annual refinancing target is likely to be a reflection of the worsening European (and German) commercial real-estate lending markets, where we have seen signs of renewed retrenchment in recent months. In 2009, we lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction to reflect our view that, in the context of current pressures in the lending markets, refinancing may prove difficult given the size of the securitized loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan at its maturity date in 2013, only three years will remain to recover full note proceeds, which may necessitate splitting the portfolio into more manageable lot sizes to refinance or sell. In our view, if current market conditions persist, it could take more than three years to refinance or sell a portfolio of this size, even if it is split into smaller chunks. Based purely on the loan's credit metrics, we consider that the senior classes of notes could achieve higher ratings than those we assigned today. However, we consider that the specific nature of this transaction results in a much higher refinance risk when compared to smaller transactions. In our opinion, the increased risk outweighs the positive credit indicators. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes to 'A (sf)' and 'BBB- (sf)', respectively, to reflect our view on increased credit risk. We have affirmed our ratings on the class C to F notes to reflect their credit performance. In our view, refinance risk is already reflected in our ratings on these notes. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST German Residential Asset Note Distributor PLC 5.815 Billion Secured Floating-Rate Notes Class Rating To From Ratings Lowered A A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg B BBB- (sf) BBB (sf) Ratings Affirmed C BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf) D BB (sf) BB (sf) E BB- (sf) BB- (sf) F B (sf) B (sf)