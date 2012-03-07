TEXT-S&P assigns Hewlett-Packard notes 'BBB+' rating

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured rating to multiple tranches of notes to be issued by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP). The company intends to use the proceeds to reduce commercial paper borrowings, among other general corporate purposes. "The ratings on HP reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its 'strong' business risk profile and 'intermediate' financial risk profile-as defined in our criteria--despite highly competitive market conditions and near-term earnings weakness," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Molly Toll-Reed. The company's strong business profile is based on its leadership position in a number of its markets, global reach, and well-established customer base. With annual revenues in excess of $120 billion, HP's strong discretionary cash flow-expected to remain in excess of $5 billion annually-provides support for our intermediate financial profile. The current rating provides some capacity to absorb greater-than-expected earnings volatility or reinvestment levels. Current fully adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 2x. The 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on HP, published on Nov. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Hewlett-Packard Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Hewlett-Packard Co. Senior Unsecured notes (multiple tranches) BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.