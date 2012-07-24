版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 05:34 BJT

DFSDEUTSCHEFLUGSICHERUNGGMBH/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 24 DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH: * Moodys changes outlook to negative on DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung following

