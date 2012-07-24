版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 05:39 BJT

EBNBV/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 24 EBN BV: * Moodys changes outlook to negative on EBN following outlook change on Dutch

sovereign rating * Rpt-moodys changes outlook to negative on ebn following outlook change on

dutch sovereign rating

