公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 05:50 BJT

DEUTSCHEBAHN/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 24 Deutsche Bahn AG: * Moodys changes outlook to negative on Deutsche Bahn following outlook change

on German sovereign rating * Rpt-moodys changes outlook to negative on deutsche bahn following outlook

change on german sovereign rating

