TEXT-S&P rates American Towers snr notes 'BB+'

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Boston-based American Tower
Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior notes and its existing $1 billion
revolving credit due 2017. The company intends to use the proceeds from the new
notes to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facilities, which currently
have $1.325 billion outstanding. (For the full recovery analysis, see the
recovery report on American Tower, to be published shortly after this release on
RatingsDirect.) 	
	
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on American Tower remain 	
unchanged. 	
	
The ratings on American Tower reflect the strong profitability and promising 	
prospects of its wireless tower leasing business, which Standard & Poor's 	
expects will generate higher net free cash flow after modest capital 	
expenditure needs. Despite these favorable business risk characteristics, 	
which we consider supportive of American Tower's investment-grade business 	
risk profile, the company's aggressive financial policy limits the ratings. 	
While management targets a leverage ratio in the 3x-5x range (or about the 	
4x-6x area, including our adjustments), we believe the company is not likely 	
to consistently operate at the low end of this guidance, in light of its 	
continued commitment to return capital to shareholders through stock 	
repurchases, coupled with required REIT distributions. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
American Tower Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
American Tower Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $500 mil notes                      BB+	
   Recovery Rating                    3	
  $1 bil revolving cred fac due 2017  BB+	
   Recovery Rating                    3

